This Dollar Tree Kitchen Set Rivals A Williams Sonoma Collection For A Tiny Fraction Of The Price

While looks aren't everything, there's a lot to be said for adding a touch of fun to your dining experience. Williams Sonoma is known for its high-end dishware and other luxury home and kitchen goods. In contrast, Dollar Tree often features more accessible alternatives. It's not the first time the bargain giant has rivaled Williams Sonoma's luxe look with a cheap find — but Dollar Tree's bee-themed kitchenware might just be the cutest.

Among Dollar Tree's bee-inspired offerings are cups, plates, bowls, mugs, placemats, kitchen towels, oven mitts, pot holders, and a drying mat, each costing around $1. In Williams Sonoma's Honeycomb Collection, the lowest-priced item is a set of towel napkins priced at $13.95. Of course, the two brands are still somewhat far apart in terms of quality and materials.

Comparing two 10.5-inch plates, both are similarly themed. Dollar Tree's Royal Norfolk Ceramic Bee Plates are made of ceramic and melamine materials and are dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and confirmed safe to use for food. A single $24.95 plate from Williams Sonoma features 18k gold accents and is marked only as dishwasher-safe. Depending on your specific needs, there's much to consider between investing in a pricy set or using a cheaper version with a presumed shorter lifespan.