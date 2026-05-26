Transform Plain Pound Cake Into A New Dessert With 3 Ingredients You Dump Right On Top
The beauty of pound cake is that it's both delicious on its own and as a versatile canvas for additions from fruits to ice cream to sweet sauces. You can even strategically use toppings to recreate the flavor of other treats, delivering the taste of more complicated desserts in a super-easy format. If you adore strawberry cheesecake, you must try topping pound cake with three simple ingredients: strawberry pie filling, no-bake cheesecake filling, and whipped cream.
This combo transforms plain pound cake into a fruity, creamy, juicy dessert that's just like a gourmet strawberry cheesecake, but a bit lighter and much quicker to make. Trying it can be as simple as slicing up the cake loaf, then generously dolloping on the toppings. However, assembling it in a casserole-like format helps the ingredients marry better, not to mention it's perfect for serving a crowd.
To get started, cut the cake into cubes, layer in a deep dish, and spread the strawberry filling over the top. The sugary gooeyness of store-bought pie filling works well for this retro-esque dessert, but if you prefer homemade, whip up our French strawberry pie filling. Next, spread the cheesecake mixture. Brands like Philadelphia and Jell-O sell premade or instant cheesecake fillings, but you can also make the easiest no-bake cheesecake with just cream cheese, heavy cream, and sweetened condensed milk. Finish with a layer of whipped cream and let the dish sit in the fridge for a while to meld everything together, then slice or scoop and enjoy your heavenly creation.
How to have more fun with this pound cake masterpiece
While a buttery homemade pound cake will make this dessert that much tastier, the toppings carry most of the flavor profile here, so a high-quality store-bought cake will do well too. Check out our ranking of store-bought pound cakes from worst to best, which will help you dodge overly dry, dense cakes with strange artificial flavors.
A special garnish or two will instantly upgrade the visuals of this strawberry pound cake dish. Fresh sliced strawberries are an obvious choice, as are a drizzle of strawberry jam or graham cracker crumbs. Crushed pretzels would provide a sweet-and-salty taste similar to strawberry pretzel salad, while shaved chocolate curls, fudge sauce, or Oreos can create a chocolate-covered strawberry vibe. Or, if you prefer full-on strawberry intensity, swap in no-bake strawberry cheesecake filling and top with strawberry cream.
This recipe is perfect for other pie fillings, too. Swap the strawberries for a juicy cherry or blueberry filling, a luscious lemon filling, or cinnamon-infused apples plus a drizzle of caramel sauce in the fall. The versatile cheesecake and whipped cream layers will complement all of these. You can even pivot away from the fruit-forward direction and use pumpkin pie filling for a pumpkin roll-esque flavor. Chocolate lovers may want to try a rich French silk pie filling topped with chocolate no-bake cheesecake.
The next time you bake a pound cake, make an extra loaf to use in this genius dish. You won't be sorry.