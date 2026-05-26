Transform Plain Pound Cake Into A New Dessert With 3 Ingredients You Dump Right On Top

The beauty of pound cake is that it's both delicious on its own and as a versatile canvas for additions from fruits to ice cream to sweet sauces. You can even strategically use toppings to recreate the flavor of other treats, delivering the taste of more complicated desserts in a super-easy format. If you adore strawberry cheesecake, you must try topping pound cake with three simple ingredients: strawberry pie filling, no-bake cheesecake filling, and whipped cream.

This combo transforms plain pound cake into a fruity, creamy, juicy dessert that's just like a gourmet strawberry cheesecake, but a bit lighter and much quicker to make. Trying it can be as simple as slicing up the cake loaf, then generously dolloping on the toppings. However, assembling it in a casserole-like format helps the ingredients marry better, not to mention it's perfect for serving a crowd.

To get started, cut the cake into cubes, layer in a deep dish, and spread the strawberry filling over the top. The sugary gooeyness of store-bought pie filling works well for this retro-esque dessert, but if you prefer homemade, whip up our French strawberry pie filling. Next, spread the cheesecake mixture. Brands like Philadelphia and Jell-O sell premade or instant cheesecake fillings, but you can also make the easiest no-bake cheesecake with just cream cheese, heavy cream, and sweetened condensed milk. Finish with a layer of whipped cream and let the dish sit in the fridge for a while to meld everything together, then slice or scoop and enjoy your heavenly creation.