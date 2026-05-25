Tim Hortons' Best Donut Flavor Is As Classic As It Gets
Donuts offer a wide range in terms of flavors, textures, and toppings. You could poll 10 people, and they'd all have a different preference, but some offerings (and some donut chain brands) are clearly better than others. After our Tasting Table writer ate a sampling of a dozen Tim Hortons donut varieties, the top contender was obvious. It was none other than the classic Old Fashioned Glazed. Even if you're more of a fan of yeast donuts, this white cake-based option was truly the best of the bunch.
The texture and presentation were memorable because the somewhat firm yet thin, sugary glaze gave the donut a bit of crackle as the writer bit into it — this, coupled with the cakey base, which featured a moist, light crumb, created a memorable sweet treat. It's simple but truly made well.
It gets everything right while other Tim Hortons options simply could not compare. The Canadian Maple didn't live up to its name, offering a mild, not-too-authentic maple taste, while the Double Chocolate was so sweet it was hardly enjoyable. Donuts like the Vanilla Dip, while attractive, were too crunchy because of all the sprinkles. Most of the donuts had some form of issue, even the second pick, the Blueberry Sour Cream Glazed, so the Old Fashioned Glazed came in first place for good reason.
What others think of this Tim Hortons glazed donut
The verdict is in: People are drooling over the Old Fashioned Glazed. Many customers describe it as their favorite from the donut chain. One comment on TikTok even said, "These are literally the best donuts in existence." People are such big fans of this specific, simple donut that they have had very strong feelings about the chain's success. "If [Tim Hortons] ever [gets] rid of that they might as well close their doors, keep buying people so I can enjoy this great donut longer," shared one Reddit user in a thread about the donut.
While it certainly has its fair share of loyal customers, the reviews haven't always been raving ones. It has caught the occasional stray negative comment. Some have mentioned that this donut is dry and hard, while others have said all Tim Hortons donuts are subpar, with a dough base that's way too sweet.
Some have even shared that it was difficult to locate the Old Fashioned Glazed at their store. Perhaps the company instead focuses on cold and iced beverages, which make up a lot of its sales (definitely a fact worth knowing about Tim Hortons). If you find that this is the case at your location, one Redditor has a wise tip to call the store to see if they can glaze the plain old-fashioned donut instead — it's worth a shot if you have a hankering for one.