Tim Hortons' Best Donut Flavor Is As Classic As It Gets

Donuts offer a wide range in terms of flavors, textures, and toppings. You could poll 10 people, and they'd all have a different preference, but some offerings (and some donut chain brands) are clearly better than others. After our Tasting Table writer ate a sampling of a dozen Tim Hortons donut varieties, the top contender was obvious. It was none other than the classic Old Fashioned Glazed. Even if you're more of a fan of yeast donuts, this white cake-based option was truly the best of the bunch.

The texture and presentation were memorable because the somewhat firm yet thin, sugary glaze gave the donut a bit of crackle as the writer bit into it — this, coupled with the cakey base, which featured a moist, light crumb, created a memorable sweet treat. It's simple but truly made well.

It gets everything right while other Tim Hortons options simply could not compare. The Canadian Maple didn't live up to its name, offering a mild, not-too-authentic maple taste, while the Double Chocolate was so sweet it was hardly enjoyable. Donuts like the Vanilla Dip, while attractive, were too crunchy because of all the sprinkles. Most of the donuts had some form of issue, even the second pick, the Blueberry Sour Cream Glazed, so the Old Fashioned Glazed came in first place for good reason.