Much Like Retro Matchbooks, People Collect These Little Tabletop Packets For The Memories

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Having a collection is a fun, tangible way to remember certain moments throughout your life, but there's no need to spend a fortune on fine art, designer handbags, or even vintage fast food chain matchbooks, which can go for quite a lot these days. One of the most unique collector's items is available at most coffee shops, hotels, and on airplanes around the world, and it doesn't cost a cent. Even if you don't take sugar in your coffee, you may have noticed the unique shapes and designs that abound on sugar packets. Next time you do, and if you're so inclined to begin a new collection, snag one from the table and prepare to join the sucrology club.

This hobby is a pretty niche one, but that doesn't mean it's not worth indulging in, especially if you travel frequently. One sugar packet-collector — or, sucrologist, as they're known within the community — shared their collection of about 1,400 sugar packets on Reddit. Each of them is organized into a labeled bag of the country in which it was collected, highlighting both linguistic and design differences. They even mentioned that they emptied the sugar from each of the packets, making it literally as thin as a piece of paper. Compared to matchbooks, which can be bulky and come in a range of shapes, sugar packets can be compressed, making it possible for you to collect over 1,000 of them, too.