The Vintage Fast Food Memorabilia That's Valuable To Collectors (It's Not A Toy)

People often snag curious items from yesteryear, only to discover they're actually valuable many years later. This phenomenon appears to be happening with decades-old, cardboard-clad matchbooks. Dedicated collectors, known as phillumenists, sometimes pay a high price to build their matchbook collections. In fact, matchbooks from fast food restaurants can be particularly collectible in the 2020s.

From roughly the mid-to-late 20th century — a period when more adults smoked cigarettes — complimentary matchbooks were a way for businesses to advertise. Picking up free restaurant and hotel matchbooks was as common as pocketing after-dinner mints, and fast food chains, including McDonald's, Burger King, and Pizza Hut (among others), doled out branded matchbooks. While an establishment's logo was usually emblazoned on the cover, specific menu items, messages, or art may have also appeared. For example, one Burger King matchbook depicted a classic drive-in burger joint, with a crowned cartoon character holding a Burger King shake on the flipside.

Collecting vintage fast food matchbooks often means finding them on eBay or a similar auction site, though the potential options and prices can vary tremendously. For instance, a KFC "Colonel Sanders" matchbook comes in several renditions and tends to command a wide range of prices based on various factors (like whether or not the matches have been struck). The price of a single matchbook often falls between $3 and $14, though older KFC matches (or those with unique or unusual packaging) might go for $100 or more.