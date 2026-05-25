This Simple Drizzle Turns Plain Watermelon Into A Spicy Summer Snack

Watermelons were first cultivated in Egypt nearly 4,000 years ago, and they've been enjoyed ever since. Today, they are the most popular melons in America and a staple of backyard BBQs and summer parties. If watermelon has a downside, it's that it can start to feel a little repetitive after a while. That's why it's worth exploring new flavor combinations that give it a fresh twist. One of the best combinations uses hot honey, which plays off the melon's natural sweetness by kicking it up a notch and adding spice.

Watermelon works well with a surprisingly wide range of flavors, and spicy ingredients make for a delicious contrast. There are recipes that pair the melon with cayenne pepper, Thai curry, and jerk spices, among others. Hot honey is right in that wheelhouse. The melon's high water content and sugar balance the heat and savoriness of hot honey spicy elements, creating more depth of flavor without any one aspect overwhelming the palate. Hot honey caught on as a trend because of its versatility, and there are plenty of brands to try. It mixes sweet with spicy in a way that doesn't overpower the base ingredient with other flavors, so it works on watermelon as well as it does on pizza or fried chicken.

Hot honey can be drizzled right on freshly cut melon with no other prep required. Treat it like putting ketchup on a french fry or mustard on a pretzel. Just pour it on and enjoy. Make your own hot honey to control the spice level. It makes each bite feel juicier and richer thanks to the slight viscosity of the honey as it blends with the melon's juice.