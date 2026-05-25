Give Chicken Enchiladas An Extra Zip Of Tangy Flavor With Just A Half Cup Of This

We're suckers for anything enchilada around here, whether that's soup, dip, sauce, you name it. Plenty of variations exist, but sometimes, we like to bring it back to basics with a hearty tray of chicken enchiladas fresh out of the oven. While red or green sauce will do just fine in this traditional Mexican dish (Read: our Chicken Enchilada Casserole Recipe), we recommend adding a secret ingredient to the filling for some extra tang and creaminess: Alabama white sauce, also known as white barbecue sauce.

Adding just half a cup of Alabama white sauce — a mixture of mayonnaise, vinegar, peppercorns, hot sauce, and lemon juice — to your enchilada filling will make it creamier, brighter, and more flavorful overall. The vinegar gives the traditional red or green sauce a touch more acidity, plus the creamy mayo base pairs well with melty cheese and cuts through the heat of the spices. It's a refreshing balance of flavors, and also gives the filling a wetter texture: Chicken tends to dry out and absorb sauce quickly.

You can buy premade white sauce or make it yourself. Once acquired, simply combine it with cooked, shredded chicken, enchilada sauce, cheese, and seasoning in a bowl. Wrap this filling in tortillas, place them side-by-side in a baking dish, and pour more enchilada sauce on top before baking. Bake until crispy and melted, and you've got a Southern twist on a classic Mexican recipe.