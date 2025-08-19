The Final Step You Can't Skip For Lasagna With A Perfectly Crisp Top

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baking lasagna is admittedly both costly and time-consuming; however, the results of your efforts are more than worthwhile. It's a large-scale meal that can last over several servings, and you can customize the flavors and fillings to your liking. Whether you're making a fully plant-based or vegetarian dish or using pork, beef, or turkey, there's nothing quite like cutting into a piece of just-baked lasagna with all the tastes and textures you love the most. For the ultimate interplay of tender and crispy consistency, finish off your lasagna in the broiler to develop a crave-worthy top crust.

One of the best ways to add more flavor to your homemade lasagna is by giving it a minute or less under the broiler after baking but before serving. The high heat of the broiler affects the cheese by shrinking the milk proteins and eliminating the water while browning the fat molecules. This is what gives your cheese topping a picture-perfect crispness. It's necessary to keep a watchful eye on your lasagna under the broiler to prevent it from overheating and potentially burning.

It's also important to choose the right type of cheese or a blend of several to ensure proper browning on top. Take a cue from pizza bakers and consider such cheeses as mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan to melt and brown under the broiler. There are also a few other additions you can make to truly make the most out of your lasagna from top to bottom.