One Of Julia Child's All-Time Favorite Spots To Eat Was This Famed Taqueria In Santa Barbara
Julia Child is one of the most trusted and eternally admired culinary personalities in modern history. So, if there's a restaurant she loved, you can bet we're going to check it out — and expect some stellar eats. What's especially fun to find out is that not all this TV host's go-to spots were fancy destinations or Parisian bistros. In fact, one of Julia Child's favorite restaurants is a good, old-fashioned taco spot in Santa Barbara, California, which is about as casual as they come.
La Super-Rica Taqueria is a small roadside eatery that opened in 1980. It was founded by Isidoro González and is still family-run today. Super-Rica quickly became a local favorite with authentic Mexican ingredients and flavors, and handmade tortillas. Then, in 1985, Child put it on a national stage by singing its praises on morning television interview. The cookbook author was originally from Southern California and moved back there for the final years of her life, during which she became a big fan of the joint's simple but perfect tacos with chorizo, pork, beef, or rajas.
Her public endorsement of the humble establishment even led to a feature in Gourmet Magazine. Suddenly, one of the most laid-back, affordable restaurants in Santa Barbara was a sensation not just among locals but tourists and culinary connoisseurs. Lines formed out the door, and they haven't died down since. To this day, it may take some planning ahead to ensure you grab a seat at the cash-only, counter-service joint.
What's on the menu at Super-Rica
Part of the reason Julia Child became such a culinary icon is that she was so relatable. Dishes weren't always extravagant, and restaurants didn't require exclusivity. She just appreciated good food made with love and great ingredients. So, you can count on her recommendation that La Super-Rica Taqueria is one of the best places to get tacos in Southern California — and those famed tacos are very reasonably priced, to boot.
Steak, grilled pork, chorizo, and rajas tacos cost about $3.25 each at the Mexican hub. Of course, the restaurant offers more than tacos, too. Specials can change day to day, but examples include quesadillas and gorditas, and a few different plates like alambre de pechuga, a skillet dish of chicken, pepper, onions, and mushrooms with tortillas; and lomito suizo, grilled marinated pork and melted cheese on two tortillas. There are also various cheese-based fondue preparations with queso and add-ins like chorizo or bacon, and a wide selection of sodas and beers (plus horchata).
"This hole in the wall taco shop is a hidden gem," declares one Yelp reviewer, to which another user agrees: "Food is fresh and clean with wonderful flavors. This is a place where local ingredients and cooking make magic." On TripAdvisor, another review raves, "This place is just unreal and some of the best tacos we've had," followed by a different user review, adding, "Don't miss Julia Childs' fav place in SB!"