One Of Julia Child's All-Time Favorite Spots To Eat Was This Famed Taqueria In Santa Barbara

Julia Child is one of the most trusted and eternally admired culinary personalities in modern history. So, if there's a restaurant she loved, you can bet we're going to check it out — and expect some stellar eats. What's especially fun to find out is that not all this TV host's go-to spots were fancy destinations or Parisian bistros. In fact, one of Julia Child's favorite restaurants is a good, old-fashioned taco spot in Santa Barbara, California, which is about as casual as they come.

La Super-Rica Taqueria is a small roadside eatery that opened in 1980. It was founded by Isidoro González and is still family-run today. Super-Rica quickly became a local favorite with authentic Mexican ingredients and flavors, and handmade tortillas. Then, in 1985, Child put it on a national stage by singing its praises on morning television interview. The cookbook author was originally from Southern California and moved back there for the final years of her life, during which she became a big fan of the joint's simple but perfect tacos with chorizo, pork, beef, or rajas.

Her public endorsement of the humble establishment even led to a feature in Gourmet Magazine. Suddenly, one of the most laid-back, affordable restaurants in Santa Barbara was a sensation not just among locals but tourists and culinary connoisseurs. Lines formed out the door, and they haven't died down since. To this day, it may take some planning ahead to ensure you grab a seat at the cash-only, counter-service joint.