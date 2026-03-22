9 Best Affordable Places To Eat And Drink In Santa Barbara, California

Only a few hours away from Los Angeles, Santa Barbara is the quieter, beach-side city you've been looking for when planning your next vacation. Santa Barbara's comfortable climate and stunning scenery has led it to develop the nickname of the American Riviera. There's less hustle and bustle here than in LA, and yet, there's plenty to explore, including architecture tours, hiking trails, and wine tasting rooms galore.

Because Santa Barbara is still in California, though, a weekend here can rack up the credit card bills before you can even say "Tom Cruise" (yes, the movie star does have a house here, as do celebrities like Kevin Costner and Oprah Winfrey). That's why you should plan ahead, saving money where possible while still ensuring that your trip is comfortable and memorable. What better place to start than with the food on your plate?

Certainly, there are magnificent, nourishing meals to be found in Santa Barbara for $15 or less. While much of this list consists of tacos and burgers, you'll also find our recommendations for pizza, bagel, and empanada joints. We've turned to online customer reviews to ensure that each restaurant is worth visiting, as well as to discover some of the tastiest dishes. You can find more information on our methodology at the end of this article.