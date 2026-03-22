9 Best Affordable Places To Eat And Drink In Santa Barbara, California
Only a few hours away from Los Angeles, Santa Barbara is the quieter, beach-side city you've been looking for when planning your next vacation. Santa Barbara's comfortable climate and stunning scenery has led it to develop the nickname of the American Riviera. There's less hustle and bustle here than in LA, and yet, there's plenty to explore, including architecture tours, hiking trails, and wine tasting rooms galore.
Because Santa Barbara is still in California, though, a weekend here can rack up the credit card bills before you can even say "Tom Cruise" (yes, the movie star does have a house here, as do celebrities like Kevin Costner and Oprah Winfrey). That's why you should plan ahead, saving money where possible while still ensuring that your trip is comfortable and memorable. What better place to start than with the food on your plate?
Certainly, there are magnificent, nourishing meals to be found in Santa Barbara for $15 or less. While much of this list consists of tacos and burgers, you'll also find our recommendations for pizza, bagel, and empanada joints. We've turned to online customer reviews to ensure that each restaurant is worth visiting, as well as to discover some of the tastiest dishes. You can find more information on our methodology at the end of this article.
The Win~Dow
You've not come all the way to California to eat McDonald's burgers and fries, have you? Spend your money at a local chain instead. We particularly recommend stopping by The Win~Dow for its laid-back vibes. Oh, and for its spectacular renditions of our favorite comfort foods. The Win~Dow's menu is small, just like the building that houses its Santa Barbara location. After ordering at the window of The Win~Dow (see what we did there?), you can settle down at one of the tables lining the outside of the restaurant. Don't be deterred if you see a line upon pulling up to the restaurant; reviews indicate that service is usually fast.
This is one of the most affordable, yet beloved restaurants we found in Santa Barbara. A classic cheeseburger costs less than $5, and so does the breakfast sandwich available on weekends. In fact, except for one item on the breakfast menu (the steak and egg burrito), everything else rings up for under $10. That doesn't mean you'll be given skimpy portions, though. The burgers are said to be filling and perfectly sized. There are options for vegetarians, too, including an Impossible burger, a grain bowl, and a shaved kale salad. All would pair wonderfully with a fountain soda, iced tea, or fresh lemonade.
Let's not forget the milkshakes, either. They are hand-spun, and therefore likely to be thicker than what you would get out of a milkshake machine at a standard chain. Vanilla bean, local strawberry, and chocolate s'mores are all up for grabs. Meanwhile, dipped cones in salted caramel, peanut buddy, or mint cookies and cream are available, too, and are well-reviewed.
(805) 880-2775
701 Chapala St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Jonesy's Fried Chicken
Located just next to Santa Barbara Airport, Jonesy's Fried Chicken could function as your first or last stop of the trip if you are traveling by plane. There's a fair amount of indoor seating in this unassuming building, but you can order ahead if you'd rather pack a picnic lunch for the beach. The buttermilk biscuits here are only $10 for an order of six, and they're served with honey-cayenne butter as well as seasonal preserves. Buttermilk is present in many of the best biscuits, because it helps make them tender, fluffy, and delectable. The story is no different at Jonesy's Fried Chicken, with customer reviews indicating that they are light, yet buttery; flakey, yet moist; and delightfully fluffy.
If you want to add meat to the equation, the JFC Original sandwich is one of the more affordable options. Composed of a buttermilk fried chicken breast, shaved iceberg lettuce, dill pickle, and JFC sauce (a signature condiment that is creamy, tangy, and slightly spicy), this dish pleases customers with its juicy, yet crispy nature. One customer said that it was the best fried chicken sandwich they had eaten over the course of nearly five decades, and others noted that they were pleased (and sometimes surprised) by the large portion size.
A few of the menu items are spicy, so consider ordering a highly rated ice cream sandwich to offset the heat. This is no ordinary ice cream sandwich, but one made with chocolate chip cookies, chocolate ganache, toasted pecans, and sea salt.
(805) 571-7060
282 Orange Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
The Blue Owl
Not all affordable restaurants specialize in what we lovingly call grub. The Blue Owl's menu is brimming with fusion dishes like fried rice bowls, Asian-inspired salads, banh mi, burritos, and more. Plus, it's extremely accessible to those with dietary limitations, including vegans and the gluten-free community.
Most of these items are priced around $15, but a few are even cheaper. The fried rice goes for just $10, and it's filled with nourishing ingredients like cabbage, sprouts, and green onions. Despite the emphasis on veggies, it's said to be filling. Small plates, such as eggplant crostini, are also available for budget-friendly prices, and they're great for sharing amongst friends. For a few dollars more, you could get a BLTA sandwich (where the A stands for avocado). One customer praised this sandwich's thyme dressing and said that few other BLTs they had eaten in life could compete with The Blue Owl's version. Or else, you might prefer what is apparently a superb grilled cheese sandwich crafted with manchego, provolone, basil mayo, Thai basil, and grape tomatoes.
Beyond food, this restaurant is known for its fun, engaging atmosphere and lively decor. Indeed, few reviewers pass up the opportunity to mention The Blue Owl's cool ambiance. Try timing your visit with one of the live performances frequently held here. Even if melodies aren't drifting through the air, though, you can still settle down into a booth or couch for a leisurely meal with friends, and the buzzing atmosphere will keep you happily entertained.
(805) 705-0991
5 W Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
La Super-Rica Taqueria
La Super-Rica Taqueria was one of Julia Child's all-time favorite restaurants, and it might turn out to be one of yours, too. You can order at the window and sit inside this humble, one-story building, but check Google for when crowds typically convene at La Super-Rica Taqueria; seating might be hard to come by at peak mealtimes. Fame has not gone to the restaurant owners' heads, it seems, because the service remains top-notch and the dishes are strikingly affordable. In fact, several items ring up for under $3.
Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will find delicious options here. The vegetable tamales, for instance, are meat-free, and you can't miss the green sauce, which has received high praise for being splendidly aromatic. Many reviewers agree that this spot stands apart from others for serving fresh, nicely seasoned food; no stale tortillas here! To drink, try the horchata or an agua fresca.
Though this restaurant is extremely affordable, you might not be able to resist sampling several menu items. Our advice? Take a few friends and be prepared to share. Because you probably won't want to wait in line a second time, don't hesitate to order what your heart desires, either. Finally, credit cards are not accepted here, so to be on the safe side, bring a bit more cash than you expect to spend.
facebook.com/lasuperricataqueria
(805) 963-4940
622 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Tacos Pipeye
Here's one more Mexican restaurant to feed your soul (and, of course, your belly). Tacos Pipeye is a far cry from chains like Chipotle and Moe's, and customers praise it for its authenticity. Part of this restaurant's charm is the fact that you can sit at the counter on one of the barstools, giving it diner-like vibes. Plus, the self-serve salsa bar has captured many customers' attention.
The menu at Tacos Pipeye is diverse, though tacos are clearly the main event. Alongside the lamb, steak, pork, beef, and chicken tacos, which cost $3.50 each, several specialty tacos are available at a slightly higher price. Tacos de lengua (featuring beef tongue) stand out in particular. For vegetarians, the mushroom tacos or the poblano chile and cheese tacos are excellent alternatives. A quesadilla or plate of nachos could also do the trick, of course. Customer reviews indicate that most of the menu items are reliably delicious. Fresh tortillas are a hallmark of a good Mexican restaurant, and Tacos Pipeye apparently delivers on that front, too.
Now, what's a plate of tacos without a refreshing beverage to accompany it? In this modern age, Coca-Cola and Jarritos have become standard accompaniments to tacos, and Tacos Pipeye offers a wide range of flavors. A few of our favorite Jarritos flavors, including tamarind, are present in the lineup. Additionally, the agua fresca selection has received raving reviews.
(805) 770-8979
217 N Milpas St #3281, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Chubbies Hamburgers
A Santa Barbara establishment since 1985, Chubbies Hamburgers has stood the test of time. Part of the reason why is that this restaurant offers an extremely limited menu, but does each item well. The veggie burger is about as fancy as Chubbies gets, or perhaps that superlative goes to the Chubbie burger itself, which contains a double patty and double the usual cheese. Otherwise, you can grab a classic cheeseburger, hamburger, or chickenburger. Fries and ranch can be ordered on the side, while soft drinks and milkshakes round off the menu. Those milkshakes come in three flavors, which aren't too difficult to guess: Chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.
Clearly, Chubbies Hamburgers is a predictable restaurant. And while predictable might not always perform well — especially in a place like Santa Barbara, where folks can afford to sample the latest food trends — it also provides a much-needed source of comfort to locals and tourists alike. Everything from the familiar food to the unassuming brick walls and tile backsplashes lends a sense of nostalgic warmth to this restaurant.
Customers say that the food is fresh, hot, and flavorful, and a few have specifically mentioned that the burgers here are superior to those found at In-N-Out. Online ordering is apparently a breeze, and since some reviews admittedly critique the service, this might be one of the restaurants where takeout is preferable.
(805) 687-7113
2908 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Gino's Sicilian Express
There is, perhaps, no better way to describe Gino's Sicilian Express than a pizza joint, through and through. It's got the classic red-and-white checkered tablecloths, the cozy atmosphere, and the kind employees. Best of all, it's got the pizza of your dreams. Indeed, a pair of German travelers described their meal as one of the best pizzas they had eaten on the West Coast. Most medium pizzas cost just over $20, but take heart: You don't have to order a whole pie at Gino's. Instead, you can order pizza by the slice, or ask for a 10-inch personal pizza with two toppings of your choice.
Beyond pizza, Gino's sells paninis in flavors like sausage, turkey, and capicollo (cured pork). These are not your average paninis, but are instead served on dough much like that used to make the pizzas and calzones. There are calzones, too, which customers say are yummy and large enough to share or enjoy as leftovers. To up your veggie intake, consider ordering a Caesar salad, which is apparently large enough to share, as well.
After a long day touring Santa Barbara, you might not have the energy to step out for dinner. Thankfully, Gino's offers free delivery on orders of at least $20 after 5 p.m. At peak mealtimes, this might be preferable anyway, given that the indoor seating here is limited.
(805) 962-9442
12 W Figueroa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Buena Onda Empanadas
If it's an outdoor meal you've got in mind, look no further than Buena Onda Empanadas. As the name of this restaurant suggests, you might come here for the stellar empanadas alone. But judging by the plethora of images customers have shared of the outdoor seating area, you'll feel instantly relaxed among the potted succulents and trellised flowers, as well. Customers frequently praise the service here, leading to an all-around great experience.
Empanadas come with a long, culturally complex history, and recipes therefore vary widely. Buena Onda Empanadas specializes in Argentine cuisine, so instead of being fried, these empanadas are baked (which is common practice in Argentina). They are also said to be fluffier than Brazilian empanadas. The menu at Buena Onda Empanadas is not strictly traditional — liberties are taken, for instance, with the vegan quinoa empanadas, featuring vegan cheese, spinach, onions, peppers, and red quinoa. Nevertheless, purists will delight in options like the chicken empanadas, which require only three ingredients to shine: Onions, bell peppers, and pulled free-range chicken.
A single empanada sells for about $5, but you can place a bulk order to cut costs. The combos are likewise economical and pair two to three empanadas with chimichurri and either a side salad or chimi papas (roasted potatoes dressed with aioli and chimichurri). Pizzas also star on the menu, as do several desserts, including the Argentine specialties alfajores and cañoncitos.
(805) 679-3320
724 E Haley St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Yetz's Bagels
Okay, okay, California is just about as far away from New York as you can get in the continental United States. But does that mean it lacks drool-worthy bagels? Not at all! If you're still in doubt, head to Yetz's Bagels for a filling meal that will make you want to return to Santa Barbara ASAP. New York may be the bagel capital of the world, and for good reason, but with the right experience and recipes, chefs all around the world can put up excellent competition.
This shop's New York-style bagels come in plain, everything, poppy seed, garlic, sesame, onion, and jalapeño cheddar flavors. While you could craft a delightful meal topping any one of those bagels with a schmear of cream cheese, opting for one of the shop's signature sandwiches will satisfy a hungrier tummy. An egg and cheese bagel sandwich still rings up under $10. So does the Crème Brûlégle, which features your choice of plain or strawberry cream cheese — only, it's sprinkled with turbinado sugar before being torched.
Customers have high praise for this shop, saying that the bagels are worth waiting in line for. Several Yelpers recommended The Gaucho bagel sandwich, which features bacon, egg, cheese, pico de gallo, and your choice of pesto aioli or chipotle mayo. You might hear locals fondly refer to this shop as "Yeti's"; not only the great food, but also the friendly staff, keep folks coming back time and again.
Multiple locations in Santa Barbara
Methodology
Is your stomach growling yet? Good, that was our intention. In addition to highlighting some of the most delicious food in Santa Barbara, we also sought to ensure that each establishment we featured remains accessible to those traveling on tighter budgets. Though some of these restaurants' menus feature expensive items as well as cheap ones, we verified that each restaurant offers several affordable options under $15 that are backed up by complimentary customer reviews.
We've featured multiple cuisines on this list to cater to different tastebuds and cultural backgrounds. When evaluating customer reviews, we kept our eyes open for descriptors like "fresh," "juicy," and "filling" as signs that these dishes will get you the most bang for your buck. Finally, while no nationwide chains were included, we did make space for a few highly acclaimed local chains.