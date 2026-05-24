Most Americans drink caffeine regularly — it's just a fact of life. And while many like to mainline coffee the second they open their eyes, for others, only an energy drink will do. In fact, according to data from the Ipsos Consumer Tracker, nearly 20% of Americans drink caffeinated energy drinks every day. Of course, there are many, many different energy drinks out there to choose from (even Dunkin' has its own energy drink offerings now), but one of the most popular and well-known is Red Bull.

Aside from the original flavor, the energy drink behemoth has offered many different flavors over the years. It isn't afraid of experimenting with new options, either, which many fans love. What fans don't love, though, is when Red Bull nails a flavor only to remove it from the market completely. That's why we're taking a closer look at some of the discontinued Red Bull flavors that desperately need a revival in 2026.

If you're grieving some of them, we're right there with you. Many of the drinks in this list were rated highly in our 2024 ranking of Red Bull flavors. Even our number one flavor, which our reviewer said they would stockpile, has gone. Could it make a return this year? Only time will tell. That, and the Red Bull overlords, anyway. We hope they're listening.