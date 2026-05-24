Discontinued Red Bull Flavors That Desperately Need A Revival In 2026
Most Americans drink caffeine regularly — it's just a fact of life. And while many like to mainline coffee the second they open their eyes, for others, only an energy drink will do. In fact, according to data from the Ipsos Consumer Tracker, nearly 20% of Americans drink caffeinated energy drinks every day. Of course, there are many, many different energy drinks out there to choose from (even Dunkin' has its own energy drink offerings now), but one of the most popular and well-known is Red Bull.
Aside from the original flavor, the energy drink behemoth has offered many different flavors over the years. It isn't afraid of experimenting with new options, either, which many fans love. What fans don't love, though, is when Red Bull nails a flavor only to remove it from the market completely. That's why we're taking a closer look at some of the discontinued Red Bull flavors that desperately need a revival in 2026.
If you're grieving some of them, we're right there with you. Many of the drinks in this list were rated highly in our 2024 ranking of Red Bull flavors. Even our number one flavor, which our reviewer said they would stockpile, has gone. Could it make a return this year? Only time will tell. That, and the Red Bull overlords, anyway. We hope they're listening.
Blueberry Blue Edition
The year is 2013. Daft Punk and Pharrell's anthem "Get Lucky" is on repeat, everyone's wearing chunky necklaces and bright, patterned leggings, and you've got a brand new blueberry-flavored Red Bull in your hand. Life is good. Fast forward to 2026, though, and things are looking decidedly different. Sure, you can wear those old leggings and blast "Get Lucky" if the mood takes you, but you can no longer sip on that blueberry Red Bull. At the end of 2025, Red Bull revealed that its beloved Blue Edition drink was leaving the shelves for good.
Fans didn't take it well. "I had completely switched from Coffee to Blueberry Red Bull," said one Redditor in the r/snacking thread. "The past couple weeks I've tried most of the other flavors but no viable substitute." Another added, "I can not believe they discontinued this but are still producing horrendous other flavors." Some are so devastated that they're taking action. At the time of writing, a Change.org petition to bring the flavor back has more than 2,200 signatures.
Cranberry Red Edition
The blueberry-flavored Blue Edition wasn't the only fruity Red Bull to hit the shelves in 2013. At the same time, Red Bull also launched a cranberry-flavored version of its energy drink, which was, of course, dubbed the Red Edition. Just like with the Blue Edition, this cranberry option also had legions of fans, thanks to its sweet, slightly tart, and sour taste.
But in 2020, Red Bull decided it was time to retire the Red Edition. Six years later, fans are still in mourning. "Such a good flavor gone too soon," said one Redditor in the r/redbull thread. Another said, "Was not prepared for this one to be discontinued, I haven't loved another flavor like this since."
Red Bull fans don't go down without a fight, though. There is also a Change.org petition dedicated to bringing back the Red Edition, and it's doing pretty well. In fact, at the time of writing, it has racked up more than 12,400 signatures. Red Bull, if you're reading this, you know what to do.
Simply Cola
If you fancy a cola, your first thought probably isn't Red Bull. Of course, you're more likely to reach for a Coca-Cola or a Pepsi, or one of the many cola-flavored sodas on the market. But back in 2008, Red Bull decided it was going to at least try to take its own slice of the market by launching Red Bull Simply Cola.
The drink, which was made with coca leaf and kola nuts (just like old versions of Coca-Cola), had a difficult start. In 2009, some samples of the Red Bull cola tested positive for traces of cocaine, which led to some states in Germany banning it completely. To be clear, even though Red Bull Simply Cola contained coca leaf, it wasn't actually made with cocaine. The cocaine component was removed from the leaf, but its byproduct showed up in tests.
Still, the scandal didn't help Red Bull sell more Simply Cola, and the drink failed to hit the mainstream. In 2011, it was discontinued in the U.S. But many people still remember Red Bull Simply Cola and are hoping that one day it might make a return. "Loved that soda and this coming from someone that doesn't drink soda but a few times a year," said one Redditor in the r/Soda thread. Could 2026 be the year it comes back to America? Who knows, but until then, you can find a similar drink called Red Bull Organics by Red Bull Simply Cola in Europe.
Sugarfree Strawberry Apricot Amber Edition
Some things are brief but worth it. Here are a few examples: driving past a cute dog on the street; a shooting star; and Red Bull's Sugarfree Strawberry Apricot Amber Edition. Yep, the latter only hit the shelves in 2024, but it got the chop at the end of 2025 (although some stock was still being sold through in 2026).
Despite its short time on the market, this fruity sugar-free energy drink managed to develop quite the following. The full-sugar version is still around, but to some, it's just not the same as the sugar-free version. People enjoyed the subtle, sweet, candy-like taste of the latter, and according to some, it had less of an artificial, overly syrupy flavor than the full-sugar version. "To me, the sugar free tastes better," said one Redditor in the r/redbull thread. Another added, "It's better than the original [in my opinion]."
Sugarfree Watermelon Red Edition
In 2024, Red Bull seemed to be really focused on cashing in on the zero-sugar beverages market. And honestly, it makes sense. Per Fortune Business Insights, by 2034, the industry is expected to surge to nearly $200 billion in value. In a bid to capture more of this market, Red Bull not only expanded its sugar-free line with the launch of Sugarfree Strawberry Apricot Amber Edition in 2024, but also with a sugar-free version of its Watermelon Red Edition.
Like the Strawberry Apricot flavor, Sugarfree Watermelon Red Edition quickly earned its own fan base. So it tracks that many were devastated to learn that just like its sibling, the drink was getting pulled from production in 2025. "Damn that's going to be a loss. Love SF watermelon!" said one Redditor in the r/redbull thread. Another user called the decision "truly a shame," and claimed they liked the zero-sugar version more because of the more subtly sweet taste.
If you're in the market for sugar-free Red Bull, though, you do still have options. Red Bull Zero, which also hit the market in 2024, is still around, for example. The brand also offers many of its popular fruity flavors in sugar-free versions, too.
Curuba-Elderflower Green Edition
Much like Taylor Swift, Red Bull's Green Edition energy drink loves an era. We'll elaborate. In 2016, Green Edition was introduced for the first time in Kiwi Apple flavor, but in 2021, Red Bull decided it was time to shake things up. The Green Edition looked the same, but it had a whole new flavor: Dragon Fruit. Then in 2024, it was time for another revamp. The Green Edition was, once again, given a new flavor: Curuba-Elderflower. And people liked it (us included). Some said it reminded them of watermelon or Fig Apple Red Bull and had a nice light, crisp flavor to it.
But it wasn't meant to last. In 2025, Curuba-Elderflower Green Edition was given the chop alongside its sugar-free siblings. What will the next Green Edition era be? While some are hoping that Red Bull will forget the whole thing and bring back Curuba-Elderflower, others are praying for a Dragon Fruit return. It looks like neither is going to happen, though. In fact, the current lineup of different Red Bull Editions doesn't have a green option at all.
Plum Twist
For many, the best things about the holiday season are spending time with family, giving gifts, watching movies, and baking cookies — you know the drill. But for two festive seasons, some would have added Red Bull Plum Twist to that list. The Winter Edition favorite made its debut in 2016, and it was so popular that Red Bull decided to bring it back in 2019. Most loved it because it really did taste festive, with its mild hints of cinnamon and nutmeg and its pleasant fruity undertone.
Despite how popular Plum Twist was, though, Red Bull is yet to bring it back. Could 2026 be the year? You'll have to watch this space. Until then, we have the memories. "Gone, but never forgotten," said one Redditor in the r/redbull thread. Another added, "I have a permanent resentment against Redbull for discontinuing Plum Twist." Some even claimed that they would donate their kidneys to get Plum Twist back, while others said the only way they could describe this flavor was "Christmas."
Peach-Nectarine
In 2019, Red Bull introduced The Peach Edition in Peach-Nectarine flavor for the first time. The drink was supposed to be temporary, but people loved it so much, Red Bull decided to do its fans a solid and make the flavor permanent. Well, kind of permanent, anyway. Red Bull has kept The Peach Edition, but as of 2025, it is White Peach flavored instead of Peach-Nectarine. And, as you've probably guessed, not everyone was super happy about it.
"I used to drink a peach nectarine almost everyday and this new one just doesn't hit the same," said one Redditor. That said, not everyone agrees that White Peach isn't up to snuff and some think it actually tastes better than Peach-Nectarine. Hey, Red Bull, maybe 2026 is the year of two peach flavors? Just a thought.
Silver Edition Lime
To close out this list, we are, again, turning up "Get Lucky" and casting our minds back to 2013. This time, we're reflecting on the launch of the Red Bull Silver Edition Lime. Like the Blue Edition, it was one of the first Editions to hit the market. It was flavored with lime, of course, and many enjoyed the sharp, citrusy taste, which was almost a little bit spicy.
But the Silver Edition ultimately didn't stand the test of time. While Blue made it all the way to 2025, Silver was discontinued long ago. This hasn't stopped some people from trying desperately to find something that tastes similar, though. "I am still trying to find something, [anything] that recreates the lime-flavored goodness that was Red Bull Silver Edition," said one Redditor in the r/energydrinks thread. Another added, "Genuinely one of the best energy drinks and by far the best red bull ever made."
Unfortunately for fans, there's no indication that Red Bull will revive Silver Edition for 2026. But you can buy an empty can for nearly $60 on eBay. Consolation prize?