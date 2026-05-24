This Classic Boxed Cornbread Mix Still Includes Lard In The Ingredients

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Here at Tasting Table, we're all about helping comfort-food lovers find a new go-to cornbread recipes. But, in a pinch, home bakers turn to boxed mixes to deliver cornbread fast — and, if you're using Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, it's important to note that there's lard in the lineup. To turn the dry Jiffy boxed muffin mix into a spreadable batter, all home cooks need to add is ⅓ cup of milk and an egg. However, the primary ingredients in that dry mix (in order of listing) include wheat flour, yellow corn meal, sugar, and lard.

This traditional brand has been around since 1930, and indeed, that seems to be the last time that lard was relevant in the home baking mainstream. Lard is a natural fat source that comes from melted, clarified pork fat, whichcreates a smooth, creamy element that can be used in myriad recipes.

Once a staple fat for home cooks around the turn of the 1800s into the 1900s, lard has largely been replaced by oils and butter. Still, sometimes there really is no school like the old school. This versatile cooking fat has been a longtime choice of bakers due to the ultra-flaky, tender texture it imparts into pastries like biscuits and pie crust. In Jiffy cornbread, the addition of lard creates that signature crumbly-yet-moist texture and luscious mouthfeel that foodies expect from the brand.