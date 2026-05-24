This Classic Boxed Cornbread Mix Still Includes Lard In The Ingredients
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Here at Tasting Table, we're all about helping comfort-food lovers find a new go-to cornbread recipes. But, in a pinch, home bakers turn to boxed mixes to deliver cornbread fast — and, if you're using Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, it's important to note that there's lard in the lineup. To turn the dry Jiffy boxed muffin mix into a spreadable batter, all home cooks need to add is ⅓ cup of milk and an egg. However, the primary ingredients in that dry mix (in order of listing) include wheat flour, yellow corn meal, sugar, and lard.
This traditional brand has been around since 1930, and indeed, that seems to be the last time that lard was relevant in the home baking mainstream. Lard is a natural fat source that comes from melted, clarified pork fat, whichcreates a smooth, creamy element that can be used in myriad recipes.
Once a staple fat for home cooks around the turn of the 1800s into the 1900s, lard has largely been replaced by oils and butter. Still, sometimes there really is no school like the old school. This versatile cooking fat has been a longtime choice of bakers due to the ultra-flaky, tender texture it imparts into pastries like biscuits and pie crust. In Jiffy cornbread, the addition of lard creates that signature crumbly-yet-moist texture and luscious mouthfeel that foodies expect from the brand.
Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix is ultra-flaky, but not vegetarian
It's worth pointing out that the inclusion of lard means that Jiffy cornbread mix is not vegetarian. Luckily, Jiffy also makes a vegetarian version of its classic corn muffin mix to suit foodies of all dietary needs. It replaces the lard with vegetable shortening — which is flavorless, highly processed, and not a natural fat source, but it is veggie-friendly.
Like any type of cooking fat, the key to healthy lard usage is moderation. Word to the wise: Leaf lard, a specific and premium product, is generally the best type of lard for baking. Although, with Jiffy's dry mix, which expedites the mise en place, that lard is already in the mix.
Longtime fans know Jiffy cornbread for its characteristically sweet tasting profile. A Reddit thread explores where Jiffy cornbread mix ranks in the classic, "true" Southern food hall of fame, and the top commenter posits, "Actual Southerners will argue endlessly over whether cornbread should be sweet and whether Jiffy Mix is actually cornbread or not. People who like old timey cornbread often hate [sweet] Jiffy Mix, and people who love Jiffy Mix often hate old timey (non-sweet) cornbread." More than a relic of a bygone era, Jiffy is keeping lard alive and relevant in its staple cornbread box mix. However, if this cooking fat isn't your thing, opt for the vegetarian version for a taste of cornbread just how you like it.