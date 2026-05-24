Put The Pot Away And Make The Creamiest Grits With This Appliance (No Stress Or Stirring)
Classic creamy grits are a labor of love, and oftentimes a whole lot of patience as well. Making this dish usually means standing by the stovetop for up to an hour, stirring and stirring the pot until the maize becomes creamy perfection. With the rice cooker, you can skip right over this process and still have the same result. By the time dinner rolls around, you will have them on the table without even breaking a sweat.
Much like the slow-cooker, the rice cooker allows you to ditch the stovetop and make grits with minimal effort. Designed specifically to cook grains hands-off, the rice cooker comes with automatic temperature control that makes cooking grits a breeze. One press of a button and the appliance begins to cook your grits in boiling water. As they cook, they absorb the trapped steam, creating that fluffy and rich consistency that has made this dish so beloved through generations.
Once done cooking, the rice cooker automatically switches to keeping the grits warm, maintaining their taste and texture all throughout. A few quick stirs to evenly distribute the moisture, and the grits are ready to serve. This entire process takes no more than 25 minutes, and best of all, almost no work on your end.
Cook up a whole meal with the press of a button
For something that strays from the usual Southern tradition, rice cooker grits is actually not that different from the original dish. The usual ratio for cooking grits, four parts liquid and one part grits, still applies. Just the same, butter, salt, and pepper should also be added for extra flavoring. Right when the rice cooker has switched to "keep warm" mode, try cracking an egg into your grits for an extra-creamy texture and stir until it's fully melded in. Raw eggs, with their runny yolk and light, custardy taste, can elevate the dish in the most unexpected ways. If you want a few bright, earthy notes to cut through all that richness, fresh herbs sprinkled in at the end is the way to go.
You can even infuse the grits with more flavors by using a few other out-of-the-box ingredients. For example, swap out water for chicken broth to lend an enticing warmth, or sprinkle in Cajun seasonings to embody Louisiana cuisine's smoky depth. Want a more luscious bowl of grits? It's melted cheese to the rescue. While you're at it, throw in a few shrimp, sausages, or bacon pieces for an easy, delicious dinner. As a breakfast, the grits make an excellent base to lay a few fried eggs over, and perhaps even a few slices of avocado and cherry tomatoes.