Put The Pot Away And Make The Creamiest Grits With This Appliance (No Stress Or Stirring)

Classic creamy grits are a labor of love, and oftentimes a whole lot of patience as well. Making this dish usually means standing by the stovetop for up to an hour, stirring and stirring the pot until the maize becomes creamy perfection. With the rice cooker, you can skip right over this process and still have the same result. By the time dinner rolls around, you will have them on the table without even breaking a sweat.

Much like the slow-cooker, the rice cooker allows you to ditch the stovetop and make grits with minimal effort. Designed specifically to cook grains hands-off, the rice cooker comes with automatic temperature control that makes cooking grits a breeze. One press of a button and the appliance begins to cook your grits in boiling water. As they cook, they absorb the trapped steam, creating that fluffy and rich consistency that has made this dish so beloved through generations.

Once done cooking, the rice cooker automatically switches to keeping the grits warm, maintaining their taste and texture all throughout. A few quick stirs to evenly distribute the moisture, and the grits are ready to serve. This entire process takes no more than 25 minutes, and best of all, almost no work on your end.