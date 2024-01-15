Crack An Egg Into Your Grits For Extra Creamy Texture

Grits are a classic Southern specialty that's enjoyed at almost every meal, inspiring famous dishes like shrimp and grits. But they also provide a rich and creamy foundation for countless other foods. The starch in the ground hominy meal that comprises grits transforms them into a creamy, grainy consistency. However, cracking an egg into your grits is an easy step that'll amp up their creaminess and add an underlying savoriness to complement their earthy corn flavor.

Adding a raw egg directly to dishes is a widely used technique, employed to thicken soups, sauces, and even pasta. For example, pasta carbonara uses eggs as the main ingredient, which is combined with starchy pasta water and parmesan cheese for an utterly creamy result. Similarly, raw eggs mix with the released starches of the corn in the grits to create a thicker, creamier consistency. However, unlike pasta carbonara, there's no tempering or finesse involved in incorporating a raw egg into a hot pot of grits.

All you have to do is crack a raw egg over a fresh pot of grits along with your seasoning and stir to combine. Just be sure to turn the burner off and remove the pot from the heat. The grits will stop bubbling, indicating they're ready for their cracked egg upgrade. This hack is a dairy-free way to instill creaminess into grits while also providing a depth of flavor similar to dairy richness.