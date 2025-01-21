Ditch Your Stovetop To Make Grits With Minimal Effort

Grits seem deceptively simple when you first consider it. Ground corn, water, butter, cheese, salt, and a little garlic and heat — how hard can it be to cook up a pot? And yet, it can be quite an uphill battle. Anyone who's made grits knows how finicky it can be. Too much heat and the cornmeal will scorch; too little, and you're eating raw paste. One wrong move is all it takes to end up with a sandy, lumpy mess. The key is to keep the process low and slow, which is much more achievable if you're using a slow cooker instead of doing things the usual stovetop way. This one-step swap is the shortcut to making grits much easier than you ever thought possible.

With the slow cooker, the grits are given enough time to soak up the liquid without the need for non-stop stirring. The consistent, even heating also ensures you won't have to scrape burnt grits off the bottom of the pot due to a moment away from the pot. Just dump everything in, stir every once in a while, and leave the rest to the utensil. Not only that, the flavors and textures also have the opportunity to flourish when melded together in the slow cooker. The cheese melts into every morsel, enriching the creamy corn grits, with the garlic aroma more prominent than ever.