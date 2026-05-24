Why Charcoal And Gas Grilling Call For Completely Different Seasoning Strategies

When warm weather finally arrives, our thoughts inevitably turn to outdoor grilling. Nothing screams summer more than a perfectly grilled burger and an ice-cold bevvie. And depending on whether you have a gas or charcoal grill, it's essential to know how to season your food long before it hits the grates. Both grills cook over open heat, but they create fundamentally different flavors. Of course, there are pros and cons to charcoal versus gas grilling. Simply put, charcoal delivers flavor, while gas primarily contributes heat. It's an important distinction to keep in mind when you're thinking about marinades and spice blends.

Charcoal grilling naturally produces smoke and tiny amounts of aromatic compounds. Plain charcoal contributes a subtle toastiness, while wood chunks can create deeper, more complex flavors ranging from a sweet smokiness to full-on campfire vibes. Certain foods cook better on a charcoal grill, like brisket, potatoes, and whole legs of lamb. Flavor-wise, charcoal does a lot of the work for you. You can keep your seasoning strategies pretty simple.

Meanwhile, a gas grill burns relatively clean and evenly, which is great for temperature control, but you're missing out on any smoky flavor. If your seasoning is weak, your final product may taste a little flat. This means you can go all-out with flavors, whether that's a bold rub, heavy herb use, or any of these grilling marinades for steak and chicken. Remember that the best foods to cook on a gas grill are foods that cook quickly and benefit from precise temperature control, like vegetables and fish.