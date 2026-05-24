These Pork Spare Ribs Have A Spicy Bite Thanks To One Flavorful BBQ Sauce Mix-In

"This recipe is so amazing because it comes together so quickly. Using store bought [barbecue] sauce, instead of making your own, really cuts down the time when making this recipe," explains Ryu. Gochujang's greatest strength is that it already has its own balance of contrasting and complementary flavors, meaning it simply adds to the complexity of many other sauces without needing to be counteracted with too many other ingredients.

However, for an on-theme finishing touch, add a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onion. To play around with ways to upgrade this dish even further, you can experiment by adding a touch of sake directly into the sauce — not too much as it acts as a powerful flavor enhancer. For a sweeter sauce, a drop of mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine) could also be a complementary addition.

One warning worth knowing when using gochujang is that the sugars in the paste are easy to burn and can turn astringent if it does. Barbecue sauce is also pretty sugary, so just keep an eye on your ribs while they're under the broiler to crisp up. A lick of char is ideal, but blacken the ribs too much, and you might end up with a bitter result. The good news is that this sauce isn't just for oven-baked ribs, and will work splendidly on grilled or smoked ribs too.