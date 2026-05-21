Taco Bell Just Entered The Cold Brew Game In A Big Way — But Only For Some Locations
Fast food chains are increasingly competing for a share of the specialty beverage craze — from McDonald's Refreshers to Wendy's Watermelon drinks. And this week, Taco Bell leaned in, debuting four new beverages. This latest move is part of the company's broader push into the beverage space, following last year's announcement that it aims to reach $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030.
In a press release (via PR Newswire), Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food Innovation officer, said that the brand is "making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates." As part of that effort, Taco Bell is creating a more coffeehouse-inspired experience for Taco Bell fans, introducing its first-ever Cold Brew coffee, paired with three flavor-forward Cold Foams.
I was invited to the Live Más Café in Irvine, California, to sample the Cold Brew lineup firsthand. It's an exciting time for the brand — but did its new drinks impress me? Keep reading to find out.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I skipped my usual two cups of coffee the morning of the tasting and headed to Irvine for Taco Bell's mid-day Cold Brew event. The Irvine Live Más Café is located in the heart of a bustling college campus, so there was already an energy surrounding the area that matched the excitement of the new beverages.
First, I tasted the Cold Brew on its own to evaluate its true flavor profile, noting its aroma, acidity, body, and overall taste. Then, I moved on to the Cold Foams. I couldn't resist the magnetic color of the Purple Velvet, so that was my first pick. I followed the recommended tasting method and didn't stir the foam into the coffee, since the idea is to first experience the creamy sweetness of the foam before it gives way to the bold coffee below. To better evaluate the flavor, I also sampled a side cup of the Purple Velvet Cold Foam on its own.
Next, I tried the remaining two Cold Foams served atop the Cold Brew. I made sure to have sips of water between each tasting. Based on all of my notes, I was clearly able to draw conclusions about Taco Bell's new Cold Brew lineup.
Taste test: Cold Brew
While I don't consider myself a cold brew connoisseur, I have tasted a lot of cold brew over the years, and this is one of the best I've tried. It's clear the company took its time developing this drink, and the effort paid off. According to Nola Krieg, Taco Bell's food innovation director, the cold brew is "air roasted, slow brewed, slow steeped," adding that "only about 10% of cold brews out there right now are made this way."
Made with a proprietary blend of Arabica beans sourced from Latin America, Taco Bell's Cold Brew has a rich, dark color and an exceptionally smooth finish. The gradual cold extraction process brings out lovely notes of dark chocolate and a pleasant, slightly bitter edge. Additionally, the full-bodied texture coats the mouth without feeling heavy.
As Krieg put it, "This is a truly specialty coffee ... We believe we've nailed it." After tasting it myself, it's hard to disagree.
Taste test: Cold Foams
Taco Bell's signature Cold Foam is the Purple Velvet Cream, which has a light purple topping inspired by the brand's iconic color palette. The foam is inspired by horchata — the creamy, sweet drink made with almonds, rice, or barley mixed with water and often flavored with sugar, vanilla, or cinnamon — though its flavor came across more subtly than I expected. However, tasting the foam on its own revealed warmer cinnamon notes and a more distinct horchata-like flavor. I'd recommend ordering extra foam to bring out the flavor profile.
Next up was the Caramel Dulce Cream — and it was my favorite. It accomplished something that's surprisingly hard to find in caramel coffee drinks: flavorful without being overly sweet. The drink delivers a deep, rich caramel flavor with lightly buttery notes and just enough sweetness to round it out.
Last was the Vanilla Cream, which, on its own, tasted like Cool Whip in the very best way possible. It was creamy and velvety with a sweet vanilla flavor. Mixed into the Cold Brew, it essentially created a smooth coffee-with-cream combination — enjoyable but not as memorable as the other two.
Final thoughts
I'm definitely impressed with Taco Bell's cold brew effort. Continuing to expand its Live Más Café concept, the brand seems serious about carving out a place in the specialty beverage space — and based on this tasting, it's off to a strong start. What I'm most curious about now is whether Bell Heads will embrace cold brew culture, as it's not necessarily the audience I'd immediately associate with specialty-style cold brew. I'd also love to see what other cold foam flavors Taco Bell comes up with next because it has a winning coffee base.
So what would I order again? The plain Cold Brew, exactly as it is, with no foam topping. I've always preferred my coffee black and strong, and this one delivers enough flavor and body to stand completely on its own. That said, I'd also like to try the Purple Velvet Cream again — this time with extra foam to bring out more of those warm horchata-like cinnamon notes.
Price and availability
Beginning May 21, Taco Bell's new Cold Brew and Cold Foams will appear on the menu at all Live Más Cafés — the brand's innovative beverage concept that first launched as a test kitchen in Chula Vista, California, in 2024.
Today, there are currently 38 Live Más Café locations across Southern California, Houston, Dallas, and Las Vegas, operating as café-style spaces inside select Taco Bell restaurants. Each location offers over 20 handcrafted beverages, from Churro Chillers and Dirty Sodas to Refrescas and the new Cold Brew and Cold Foams — all made to order by "Bellristas" for an elevated, hospitality-forward experience.
The new Cold Brew is available in two sizes: 16 ounces and 20 ounces, priced at $4.59 and $4.99, respectively. Price may vary slightly by location, but notably, adding a Cold Foam does not change the price. All four Cold Brew beverages are permanent additions to the Live Más Café menu.