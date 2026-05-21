Taco Bell Just Entered The Cold Brew Game In A Big Way — But Only For Some Locations

Fast food chains are increasingly competing for a share of the specialty beverage craze — from McDonald's Refreshers to Wendy's Watermelon drinks. And this week, Taco Bell leaned in, debuting four new beverages. This latest move is part of the company's broader push into the beverage space, following last year's announcement that it aims to reach $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030.

In a press release (via PR Newswire), Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief food Innovation officer, said that the brand is "making big investments to become the ultimate beverage stop where our fans can expect to see the same bold, unexpected creativity in their cups as they do on their plates." As part of that effort, Taco Bell is creating a more coffeehouse-inspired experience for Taco Bell fans, introducing its first-ever Cold Brew coffee, paired with three flavor-forward Cold Foams.

I was invited to the Live Más Café in Irvine, California, to sample the Cold Brew lineup firsthand. It's an exciting time for the brand — but did its new drinks impress me? Keep reading to find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.