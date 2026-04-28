I Tried Wendy's New Watermelon Drinks, And Only One Will Be The Star This Summer

In case you missed it, summer is staunchly on its way. That means we're about to be walloped with seasonal offerings from virtually every food-centric company around, and Wendy's is leading the charge in 2026. The fast food chain is bringing one of summer's most popular fruity flavors to customers. And if you don't want to grow your own watermelons, you can try one of Wendy's three new beverages: watermelon lemonade, Sprite watermelon, and watermelon sparkling energy.

Now, don't be fooled into thinking the drinks will taste the same just because they all feature watermelon. Each drink was fairly different from the next, but I found a definite hierarchy when I tasted each of them. The three new drinks capitalize on both familiarity and consumer trends, and while all of them are tasty, I think folks will find one stands above the rest.

To determine whether the new releases are hype-worthy, I went to my local Wendy's bright and early on release day (April 27, 2026) to check them out. Keep reading for my full thoughts on the three new watermelon drinks from Wendy's.