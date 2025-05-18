The Big Factor To Consider If You Want To Grow Your Own Watermelon
Between general inflation, labor shortages, and the possibility of additional tariffs on imported goods, grocery prices don't seem to be going down anytime soon. If you have the time (and the land) to start growing your own food, now might be a good time to start. From sweet homegrown tomatoes to a selection of tea time-worthy herbs, there are plenty of personal crops that are relatively easy to cultivate in a typical backyard garden. If you were hoping to start experimenting with growing your own watermelons, one major factor may complicate things: climate.
Watermelons require at least two to three months of hot weather in order to grow properly; these water-packed plants actually thrive in the heat. That's why, in the United States, domestic watermelons are mostly grown in the southern states like Florida, Georgia, California, and Texas. Indeed, it's also one of the key reasons that ancient Egyptians were able to cultivate early versions of the fruit smack dab in the middle of the desert thousands of years ago. According to the experts over at Bonnie Plants, the melons shouldn't even be planted until the soil reaches at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit, which may be around late spring or early summer for those in the U.S. And while the summer months should serve as enough time to achieve ripened fruit, those in more northern climates may have a difficult time if their summers are shorter or colder. The good news, however, is that it's not impossible.
Key tips to growing your own watermelon (in any climate)
Watermelons can take up to 100 days to reach maturity, depending on the variety (of which there are many). Some types, like Sugar Babies, Sweet Beauties, and Early Crimson Treats ripen in as little as 70 to 80 days, so if you're working with a shorter summer, these may be the picks for you. Now, Northern gardeners can also work around the weather by starting their seeds indoors first, around two to three weeks before the season's last frost date. Then, you can transfer the seedlings outside once the temperatures are high enough. This will give your plants a head start on the growing process, essentially making the most of that slim window of warm weather.
In order to keep your soil warmer for longer after transplanting the seedlings outside, you can make use of plastic mulch and floating row covers. This will trap hot air around your crops and ensure that the conditions stay consistent until it's time to harvest.
In addition to the right temperatures, there are a few factors to consider in order to get the best homegrown watermelons, including the soil pH levels (ideally, somewhere between 6 and 6.8) and the distance in which you plant them (3 to 5 feet apart). After taking the proper steps (and keeping them warm enough while they grow), you'll soon be enjoying fruits of your labor in all their sweet and juicy glory.