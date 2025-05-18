The Big Factor To Consider If You Want To Grow Your Own Watermelon

Between general inflation, labor shortages, and the possibility of additional tariffs on imported goods, grocery prices don't seem to be going down anytime soon. If you have the time (and the land) to start growing your own food, now might be a good time to start. From sweet homegrown tomatoes to a selection of tea time-worthy herbs, there are plenty of personal crops that are relatively easy to cultivate in a typical backyard garden. If you were hoping to start experimenting with growing your own watermelons, one major factor may complicate things: climate.

Watermelons require at least two to three months of hot weather in order to grow properly; these water-packed plants actually thrive in the heat. That's why, in the United States, domestic watermelons are mostly grown in the southern states like Florida, Georgia, California, and Texas. Indeed, it's also one of the key reasons that ancient Egyptians were able to cultivate early versions of the fruit smack dab in the middle of the desert thousands of years ago. According to the experts over at Bonnie Plants, the melons shouldn't even be planted until the soil reaches at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit, which may be around late spring or early summer for those in the U.S. And while the summer months should serve as enough time to achieve ripened fruit, those in more northern climates may have a difficult time if their summers are shorter or colder. The good news, however, is that it's not impossible.