Choosing This Cabinet Type Can Save Money On A Kitchen Update

Home renovations can be an expensive endeavor, but there's nothing quite as costly as upgrading a kitchen. Even with a strict budget laid out, the costs of remodeling a kitchen add up quickly. One major contributor to a high bottom line is expensive cabinetry, but there are ways to cut back before you've even picked your materials or colors. Instead, consider a frameless cabinet style, which can be significantly cheaper than a framed style.

In order to determine whether frameless cabinets are right for you, it's helpful to start with the differences between frameless and framed cabinets. The easiest way to think of it is that framed cabinets usually have a more classic or traditional look. This is because the doors on a framed cabinet are attached to a piece that lines the wall unit and creates — you guessed it — a framed appearance. Often, it also gives the cabinetry more depth and dimension. This aesthetic is occasionally referred to as "American-style" cabinets, as it's what's generally considered more common in kitchens in the United States.

On the other hand, frameless cabinets do not have this extra piece, and the hinges of the door are attached directly inside the box of the cabinet. This generally leads to a sleeker, more streamlined appearance. Because this is the more popular style abroad, frameless cabinetry is often referred to as "European-style" cabinetry.