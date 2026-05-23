Why Do Spices Clump Together And Are They Safe To Use?

Most people have a wide assortment of spice jars in their cabinets, many of which may be expired or beginning to clump together. If this sounds familiar, you may have wondered if those ground spices clinging together in small chunks are still good to use, or if they are even safe to consume. Luckily, chances are that your spices are just suffering from a bit of exposure to moisture and, apart from being more difficult to work with, clumpy spices are usually still perfectly fine to eat.

Moisture in the air is the biggest culprit behind why ground spices begin to clump together, especially with finely pulverized spices like cinnamon, cumin, or cayenne. Whole spices and seeds, thankfully, tend not to bind together so closely when moisture is introduced to them. Some ground spices that have an abundance of natural oils, or are simply part of a spice blend, can also eventually begin to form small clumps over time, regardless of the moisture in the air. The good news is that unless they are well past their expiration dates and showing obvious signs of spoilage, ground spices that have clumped together in their jars are still completely safe to use and to consume.

If you're guilty of shaking spices directly from the jar into a pot of simmering water or sauteeing aromatics, that's a major reason why they can start to meld together. The steam wafting up from the pan, even if it's barely a visible wisp, can make its way into the container and cause granules to cling to one another.