We Just Can't Ignore This One Shady Bar Menu Red Flag

We've all been there — walking into a mystery bar and getting the sinking feeling that you may have chosen wrong based on visuals, smells, or general vibes. Whether it's sticky floors or a persistent odor, some things are clear warning signs that you may need to lower your expectations. But with other bars that don't boast about such obvious signals of potential quality control issues, there may be other signs to be aware of. We spoke with Brian Julsen, general manager of The Corner Bar in Boulder, Colorado, about what to keep a look out for when perusing the menu at your local bar.

At the top of his red flag list, Julsen notes that a menu without listed ingredients for each cocktail is a bad sign depending on the bar. "If it's tucked back, unmanned, or in disarray," she notes, "the lack of listed ingredients makes it seem like they are trying to hide something, and I'll grab a bottled beer." As long as it's cold enough, there's little room for error when serving a pre-bottled beer, as all the bartender has to do is remove the bottle cap and hand it over.

This is also a great move if you're skeptical about the bar's overall cleanliness or any other factors. In fact, if this is the case, Julsen suggests ordering a bottled drink and "getting [the server] involved as little as possible." Without the need to worry if the draft beer lines have been cleaned recently or if the bar's ice is filtered, he adds that, "Bottled beers and full bottles of wine are difficult to screw up, even if they don't have clean glasses."