Panera's Summer Menu Brings Back 2 Lobster Favorites Fans Wait For All Year

Lobster is not something you see on the menus of many fast casual chains, but for years Panera has attempted to bring it to the masses. The bakery and sandwich chain first introduced lobster as a seasonal offering back in 2019, although it had been available as a regional menu item in the American Northeast for some time. That release was a success, and lobster has become a recurring summer offering along some parts of the East Coast. Today, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Panera is bringing back its fan favorite Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese for another go around.

According to Panera, these lobster meals will once again be limited by geography to locations in the Northeast, although there is no specific information on how many restaurants will get them. The recipes for both are the same classics fans have come to love over the years. The Lobster Mac & Cheese features the typical Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese coupled with a buttered claw and knuckle lobster meat. The whole thing is topped with seasoned Panko breadcrumbs.

Likewise, the Panera Lobster Roll offer diners the same meat mixture, but the whole thing is dressed it up in a lemon-tarragon mayo. It's then served on the standard New England-style lobster roll split bun. As always, these will be limited time offerings, so if you want some (relatively) affordable lobster, get moving.