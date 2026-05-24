Why You Should Think Twice Before Putting Fried Food In The Microwave

From tasty mug cakes to hot, buttery popcorn, there's a lot that a microwave can do. While you can technically use the appliance to heat up whatever food you want, there are some foods you'll want to keep far away from it — and fried food is at the top of the list. That's right: Those leftover fries or chicken tenders should be heated up elsewhere for the best next-day taste and texture. Kantha Shelke, PhD, the founder and principal of food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, and senior lecturer on food safety regulations for Johns Hopkins University, explains exactly why this is the case, and how you should heat up fried food instead for the best results.

Dr. Shelke warns against microwaving fried food because it often ends up leaving the food soggy and unappetizing. "Microwaves heat water, not air," she says. Instead of using hot air to cook food from the outside, microwaves penetrate the food directly, exciting water molecules and generating heat from within the food. Additionally, because the inside of a microwave stays at room temperature, it prevents the moisture from evaporating. Instead, the steam condenses and accumulates near the food's surface.