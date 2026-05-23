Stop Dumping Out Used Coffee Grounds When You Could Roast Nuts With Them Instead

Coffee grounds have dozens of potential uses in the kitchen and around the house. If you're still throwing them away, you're missing out on uses ranging from garden compost to a deodorizer in your garage trash can. There are also some tasty ways you can cook with coffee grounds. In fact, one of the lesser-known methods is to use them when roasting nuts.

We spoke with Chef Alex Guarnaschelli of Clara Restaurant about roasting nuts with coffee grounds. "Always great to use coffee many times over," Guarnaschelli says. Since coffee already has a slightly nutty flavor, pairing it with roasted nuts can highlight the earthy, sweet, and bitter notes in both ingredients. Paired with other seasonings, you can enhance any of those elements to suit your needs. Many roasted nut recipes focus on the addition of sweet ingredients, with honey, sugar, and maple syrup frequently appearing in roasted nut recipes. All will pair well with coffee.

Try coating some nuts with an espresso glaze made from maple syrup or corn syrup. Egg whites also work to hold the coffee and other seasonings in place for less sweetness or choose to use sugar instead. Add some warming spices and vanilla to elevate the dish further. Bake the nuts in a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 20 minutes to get that delicious, toasted crunch with the added layer of bittersweet coffee flavor. Not only would this make a tasty snack on its own, but it would also work as a garnish for salads or steak.