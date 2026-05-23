The Ice Cube Trick That Prevents Lemonade From Getting Watered Down

There's nothing quite like a glass of sweet and tart lemonade to sip in the shade during the summer, but you might be wondering how best to keep your delicious drink intact when the ice starts to melt. Among several clever ice substitutes that won't water down your drinks, freezing your favorite lemonade into ice cubes will provide a complementary chill for your tasty beverage.

Whether you're working with a store-bought brand or your favorite homemade recipe, reserve a little extra to turn into ice cubes. This genius method creates a sort of self-regenerating lemonade when the heat hits. It also opens up opportunities for a little culinary creativity and can be an especially fun offering for a summertime soiree.

For example, add some extra flair to your lemonade ice cubes by stirring a few drops of food coloring into the liquid before freezing. Alternatively, you can mix up Jennine Rye's (naturally!) pink lemonade recipe for colorful cubes that contrast a classic glass of the sunny yellow drink. Even a small amount of flavor extract will do wonders. Simply grab your favorite novelty-shaped ice cube tray for an extra touch of whimsy.