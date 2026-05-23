The Ice Cube Trick That Prevents Lemonade From Getting Watered Down
There's nothing quite like a glass of sweet and tart lemonade to sip in the shade during the summer, but you might be wondering how best to keep your delicious drink intact when the ice starts to melt. Among several clever ice substitutes that won't water down your drinks, freezing your favorite lemonade into ice cubes will provide a complementary chill for your tasty beverage.
Whether you're working with a store-bought brand or your favorite homemade recipe, reserve a little extra to turn into ice cubes. This genius method creates a sort of self-regenerating lemonade when the heat hits. It also opens up opportunities for a little culinary creativity and can be an especially fun offering for a summertime soiree.
For example, add some extra flair to your lemonade ice cubes by stirring a few drops of food coloring into the liquid before freezing. Alternatively, you can mix up Jennine Rye's (naturally!) pink lemonade recipe for colorful cubes that contrast a classic glass of the sunny yellow drink. Even a small amount of flavor extract will do wonders. Simply grab your favorite novelty-shaped ice cube tray for an extra touch of whimsy.
Making the most of your lemonade ice cubes
If you're a fan of the lemonade and tea concoction named after the great Arnold Palmer, try this ice cube trick to combine the best of both beverages: Freeze iced tea into ice cubes and drop these in a frosty glass of lemonade. As the cubes melt, the classic combination will slowly infuse as the drink transforms over time, while remaining refreshing.
You can also get creative with other ingredient additions. For example, if you're a fan of herbal or botanical-inspired lemonade, your ice cubes can further accentuate this flavor profile. Mix fresh culinary-grade mint and lavender into your lemonade cubes and use them to cool your drink. This will both look and taste great, giving your glass of lemonade a unique aesthetic quality.
If you have edible flowers on hand, this will also provide a fun and floral look to your ice cubes. Try mixing up raspberry lemonade with edible honeysuckle, hibiscus, or pansies and freezing these into ice cubes for a colorful addition. If you're making spiked lemonade-based drinks, reserve a portion of just the lemonade to freeze sans alcohol for a flavorful way to accent and chill your cocktails. No matter how you enjoy it, make sure to stay cool and always imbibe responsibly.