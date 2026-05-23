The Coffee Company An IHOP Founder Started Before Launching Into The Breakfast World

America's iconic pancake house with the trademark blue roof, IHOP, is a global brand with 1,800 outlets worldwide. It debuted in 1958 in the posh San Fernando Valley Toluca Lake neighborhood that sits between Burbank and Studio City. IHOP didn't adopt its acronym until the 1970s and was known instead as the International House of Pancakes, a title that made way more sense with the original menu.

IHOP's founders were two brothers, Al Lapin Jr. and Jerry Lapin. However, the International House of Pancakes wasn't the brothers' first foray into the restaurant industry. The pair actually revolutionized the way office employees took their coffee breaks with a fleet of coffee carts that offered coffee delivery to businesses around Los Angeles.

Al and Jerry Lapin's first business venture was Coffee Time, a caravan of coffee carts. The workplace coffee break was created with the idea that short stops to step away from work tasks and socialize with coworkers made for better workers. By the 1950s, the coffee break was deeply entrenched in office culture, but employers started to see 15-minute breaks when staff would leave the office as a drain on company resources.