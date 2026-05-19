Maker's Mark Is Changing Up Its Iconic Red Wax Seal This Summer
Certain whiskeys become so renowned that everything about the bottle becomes iconic, from the distinctive lettering on a Jim Beam label to the instantly recognizable square-paneled bottle of Jack Daniel's. For the handmade Kentucky bourbon Maker's Mark, that signifier is the signature hand-dipped red wax seal that tops the cap of each bottle, so for anything to change that, you know it must be a special occasion. That is why, in honor of the United States' 250th anniversary, Maker's Mark has unveiled a limited-edition wax dip for its bottle accented with red, white, and blue.
Starting June 1, these anniversary bottles will be available at select retailers across the country, with a portion of proceeds going to the Farmer Veteran Coalition, a non-profit organization that has provided assistance to more than 58,000 U.S. veterans who have made the transition into careers in agriculture.
"As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we are proud to honor those who have served our country twice — first in uniform and now in the fields," Rob Samuels, the company's managing director and eighth generation whiskey maker, said in a release. "Partnering with Farmer Veteran Coalition allows us to merge our passion for regenerative agriculture with a deep respect for our veterans, ensuring the next generation of farmers has the tools to thrive."
The anniversary bottle reflects commitment to regenerative agriculture
Farmer Veteran Coalition CEO Jeanette Lombardo shared her gratitude for Maker's Mark support of the non-profit's Holistic Impactful Veteran Engagement (H.I.V.E) Program, saying: "Through this partnership, we can equip more veterans with the training, resources, and community they need to successfully transition from service to farming and build strong, sustainable livelihoods."
Farmer Veteran Coalition U.S. Army regional director Richard Creppel also emphasized that the collaboration reflected the commitment to regenerative agriculture shared by both the FVC and Maker's Mark, adding that such practices "restore the land, strengthen rural communities, and ensure long-term sustainability." Providing this kind of support, Creppel said, they were "not only supporting their success today but helping to build a resilient agricultural system."
In addition to the anniversary wax label, Maker's Mark also produces limited-edition bottles for Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and in its Private Selection program, a "By Vets, For Vets" release that is exclusively available at select U.S. military bases. The 250th anniversary bottle of Maker's Mark will be available at a suggested retail price of $28.99. If you pick one up yourself and feel like getting creative, you may wish to try one of these bourbon cocktail recipes, which range from a classic French 95 to a pickle juice whiskey sour.