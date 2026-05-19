Maker's Mark Is Changing Up Its Iconic Red Wax Seal This Summer

Certain whiskeys become so renowned that everything about the bottle becomes iconic, from the distinctive lettering on a Jim Beam label to the instantly recognizable square-paneled bottle of Jack Daniel's. For the handmade Kentucky bourbon Maker's Mark, that signifier is the signature hand-dipped red wax seal that tops the cap of each bottle, so for anything to change that, you know it must be a special occasion. That is why, in honor of the United States' 250th anniversary, Maker's Mark has unveiled a limited-edition wax dip for its bottle accented with red, white, and blue.

Starting June 1, these anniversary bottles will be available at select retailers across the country, with a portion of proceeds going to the Farmer Veteran Coalition, a non-profit organization that has provided assistance to more than 58,000 U.S. veterans who have made the transition into careers in agriculture.

"As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we are proud to honor those who have served our country twice — first in uniform and now in the fields," Rob Samuels, the company's managing director and eighth generation whiskey maker, said in a release. "Partnering with Farmer Veteran Coalition allows us to merge our passion for regenerative agriculture with a deep respect for our veterans, ensuring the next generation of farmers has the tools to thrive."