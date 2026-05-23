The '70s Pizza Chain Midwesterners Love But Everyone Else Forgot About

When Willy Theisen and Greg Johnson decided to open their first pizza restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska, it wasn't purely business — it was personal. A lot of the big pizza chains at the time were all about speed, efficiency, and keeping costs low. In sharp contrast, Godfather's Pizza was about whimsical branding, giant, thick crusts, extremely generous toppings, and a mind-blowing selection of dessert pizzas.

At its peak in the 1980s, this Midwestern chain inspired by one of the greatest movie franchises of all time had over 800 outlets. Its single-minded focus on building a community around high-quality pizzas (its mission is "to deliver exceptional pizza that brings people together") saw the business outshine the competition for several consecutive years when it came to growth.

By the time the 1980s came around, Godfather's was in the same bracket as big national pizza chains like Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Domino's. While every kid growing up in the 1990s would've eaten Godfather's Pizza, it had started to go out of style much, like the mob itself. While it still exists today — the chain turned 50 in 2023 — it operates less than half the outlets it had at its peak, with a large number of them in convenience stores and gas stations. It also ranked low on the list of popular pizza chains (16th out of 19 that we featured, in case you were wondering). Before we get into what went wrong, there was a whole lot that Godfather's got right.