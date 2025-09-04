The Oldest Pizza Chain In The US Still Has Dozens Of Locations

You may know Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Little Caesars, but none of those pizza chains can lay claim to being the oldest in the country. All three of those big names were founded within a few years of each other, with Pizza Hut's founding in 1958 in Wichita being the earliest. But over on the West Coast there is a pizza chain that has several dozen locations that beat them all to the punch. It was founded in 1954, and became a franchise just two years later, and while younger generations outside of its home state of California may not know it anymore, for several decades Shakey's was one of the kings of American pizza.

Shakey's was started in Sacramento by Ed Plummer and Sherwood "Shakey" Johnson, who picked up the nickname that would grace his restaurant in World War II. Shakey's was part of the post-World War II pizza boom, but it was also founded as a pub that featured live music, which remained a major part of its appeal as it expanded. The chain grew rapidly under the founders ownership, and by the time they sold Shakey's in the late '60s there were almost 280 locations. At its peak in the '70s, Shakey's had almost 500 locations in the United States, and had even expanded to Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines. However, contraction came soon after, and as of 2025, Shakey's is down to only 43 locations in the U.S., with all but two in Southern California.