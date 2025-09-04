The Oldest Pizza Chain In The US Still Has Dozens Of Locations
You may know Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Little Caesars, but none of those pizza chains can lay claim to being the oldest in the country. All three of those big names were founded within a few years of each other, with Pizza Hut's founding in 1958 in Wichita being the earliest. But over on the West Coast there is a pizza chain that has several dozen locations that beat them all to the punch. It was founded in 1954, and became a franchise just two years later, and while younger generations outside of its home state of California may not know it anymore, for several decades Shakey's was one of the kings of American pizza.
Shakey's was started in Sacramento by Ed Plummer and Sherwood "Shakey" Johnson, who picked up the nickname that would grace his restaurant in World War II. Shakey's was part of the post-World War II pizza boom, but it was also founded as a pub that featured live music, which remained a major part of its appeal as it expanded. The chain grew rapidly under the founders ownership, and by the time they sold Shakey's in the late '60s there were almost 280 locations. At its peak in the '70s, Shakey's had almost 500 locations in the United States, and had even expanded to Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines. However, contraction came soon after, and as of 2025, Shakey's is down to only 43 locations in the U.S., with all but two in Southern California.
A series of ownership changes and neglectful corporate management ended up costing Shakey's its spot as a major national pizza chain, but the brand has stabilized as a Southern California regional chain, with its business still focused on the unique parlor experience. After years of inconsistent quality, Shakey's even returned to its original pizza recipe in 2012. In addition to pizza, there is beer, fried chicken, and Shakey's popular mojo potatoes, which are sliced potato rounds that are battered and seasoned. And unlike many other chains focused on take-out, you can still sit-down and eat pizza in Shakey's restaurants' large dining rooms, complete with happy hours.
Interestingly there is one place where Shakey's has remained a big name: the Philippines. After the brand expanded there in the '70s, the Shakey's name and business in the country was purchased by new owners in the '80s, making it an independent company. As Shakey's shrank in the U.S., it expanded in the Pacific nation, and it now has over 300 locations. In fact Shakey's Philippines is so successful that it bought the international rights to the brand back from its American parent company, and has started its own expansion into the Middle East. The American chain reportedly has no plans for major expansion right now, content to open a new store or two in California, but who knows, maybe it's international sibling could inspire a Shakey's renaissance in America.