Diners Say The Best Hot Dog In Georgia Comes From This Old-School Atlanta Chain

The debate about which regional hot dog styles reign supreme can get pretty heated, which is why we scoured the internet to find the best dog in each state. The Varsity is a family-owned restaurant chain that opened its first location in 1928 in Atlanta. In 1950, The Varsity asserted that its original location was the "World's Largest Drive-In," and over the last few decades, it became an iconic Atlanta chain. As of 2026, there are eight locations in the greater Atlanta area, and according to locals, they serve the best hot dogs in Georgia.

The hot dogs in question are chili dogs and chili cheese dogs, sometimes with coleslaw. On social media, customers of The Varsity, past and present, share their love of these hot dogs. On Reddit, one user posted a photo of their chili cheese slaw dogs and onion rings. Comments like, "My absolute favorite fast food dog. If you're anywhere near Atlanta, including the airport, it's worth a stop." And, "Amazing dogs and a historical place in ATL."

Over on TripAdvisor, the original location of The Varsity has racked up 1,120 reviews mentioning the chili cheese dogs. Visitors' reviews included claims like, "The chili dogs were amazing!" and "I loved my chili dog." Returning customers said, "My dad grew up in Georgia and The Varsity was always a stop for a special family meal. In many ways it hasn't changed. They have great chili dogs, onion rings and chocolate shakes. Our kids loved the experience." Another customer said, "It's been a few years since we've been here but it was just as solid as ever. The service was very fast and the chili dogs are great! It's a must do for fast food in the downtown Atlanta area!"