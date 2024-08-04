Top Your Hot Dog With Slaw To Combine 2 Cookout Classics
If you've spent a lifetime keeping it simple when it comes to your hot dog, we regret to inform you that you're missing out. But it's not too late to get a little wild with your frankfurter, and to start, why not try topping it with slaw? While this might seem like an outlandish suggestion, there are plenty of good reasons why the combination works. Plus, when you top the coleslaw with bacon, you get an extra bit of salty crunch that takes your humble dog to new heights. Both coleslaw and bacon are amazing toppings that will elevate your hot dogs, and together they are an unbeatable team.
Following our bacon crunch hot dog with creamy coleslaw recipe walks you through creating a perfect coleslaw and crispy bacon bit topping. You can substitute any of your favorite coleslaw recipes for this, or try something different like kale slaw. You could also opt for a slaw that doesn't rely on creamy elements like mayo or yogurt for a zesty, savory alternative. The bacon can be swapped for turkey bacon, and you can add any additional toppings you'd like — pickled veggies, jalapeños, crispy fried onions, or barbecue sauce are a few ideas that would pair well with the flavors.
Why coleslaw and bacon work as toppings
Coleslaw may be an unexpected topping, sure, but all the things that make it great on its own — the creaminess, the crunch, the flavor — make it a refreshing and tasty contrast to the meat. West Virginia-style slaw dogs already make use of the tangy side — it's dolloped on top of a chili dog. Once you try creamy coleslaw as a topping, you'll find that it adds a refreshing element that cuts through the fat and provides a crunchy texture that contrasts well with the softness of the bun. The vinegar in the coleslaw also adds a punch that works with the savory flavor of the hot dog.
Adding bacon brings another dimension of flavor and texture. The crisp, smoky richness of bacon is an excellent foil to the coleslaw's tang and creaminess, creating a perfect balance of flavors. The saltiness of the bacon also enhances the taste, while its crunch complements the coleslaw's crispness. Together, these toppings turn your basic hot dog into something of a gourmet experience, as each bite is exciting and satisfying. Plus, the combination of hot and cold elements provides a temperature contrast that makes the dish more enjoyable — especially during a hot summer cookout.