Top Your Hot Dog With Slaw To Combine 2 Cookout Classics

If you've spent a lifetime keeping it simple when it comes to your hot dog, we regret to inform you that you're missing out. But it's not too late to get a little wild with your frankfurter, and to start, why not try topping it with slaw? While this might seem like an outlandish suggestion, there are plenty of good reasons why the combination works. Plus, when you top the coleslaw with bacon, you get an extra bit of salty crunch that takes your humble dog to new heights. Both coleslaw and bacon are amazing toppings that will elevate your hot dogs, and together they are an unbeatable team.

Following our bacon crunch hot dog with creamy coleslaw recipe walks you through creating a perfect coleslaw and crispy bacon bit topping. You can substitute any of your favorite coleslaw recipes for this, or try something different like kale slaw. You could also opt for a slaw that doesn't rely on creamy elements like mayo or yogurt for a zesty, savory alternative. The bacon can be swapped for turkey bacon, and you can add any additional toppings you'd like — pickled veggies, jalapeños, crispy fried onions, or barbecue sauce are a few ideas that would pair well with the flavors.