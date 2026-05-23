Safeguard Your Vegetables Against Weeds With One Simple Technique

Beyond watering and harvesting, a crucial (and often daily) aspect of home vegetable gardening is weed control. Weeds can choke out new veggie growth by occupying the valuable real-estate space in your garden bed — and, worse, they can swipe the soil's bioavailable nutrients away from the veggies. Luckily, there's one effective preventative measure that many home gardeners might already be using elsewhere in their yard, but overlooking in the vegetable garden: mulch. More specifically, it's time to break out the wood chips.

Landscape fabric isn't always the best fit for edible gardens due to its plastic materials, which can leach into the surrounding soil over time. By contrast, wood chips are a type of organic mulch that bring a natural benefit to the physical barrier strategy, blocking weeds from growing around your veggies. Sprinkling your vegetable garden with a layer of wood chips can help stamp out weed growth before it ever starts. Simply spread a generous layer of wood chips around your plants. However, there is one important caveat to this labor-saving tip: Fresh wood chips must be aged for six to eight months before they ever come near your vegetables.

Fresh woody biomass contains phytotoxins, compounds that occur naturally, but can pull nutrients from shallow-rooted veggie plants and harm their growth. Properly aging wood chips is a simple process, but requires some patience: Just stack fresh wood chips and leave 'em in a pile. As the pile weathers, those phytotoxins will gradually break down.