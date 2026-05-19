Buc-Ee's Original BBQ Sauce Review: Let That Beaver Cook
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When you're deep into a cross-country pilgrimage, those enormous yellow Buc-ee's signs are a sight for sore eyes. That bright-eyed, flat-tailed beaver logo holds promises not only of plentiful, clean restrooms and endless gas pumps, but also of merchandise, souvenirs, and road trip essentials galore. And then there's the real draw: the grub. You'll find everything from packaged favorites like jerky and Beaver Nuggets (a can't-miss snack) to fresh, hot items like the chain's famous Big Mouth burritos and jalapeño kolaches.
Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the chopped brisket sandwiches, dripping in that signature BBQ sauce. That alone is worth the pit stop. But what if we told you that you no longer have to wait until you're road-tripping or endure miles-long lines to get a taste of that Buc-ee's barbecue sauce?
You heard it here first. Buc-ee the beaver has infiltrated other retailers. The travel center's Original Premium Recipe BBQ Sauce can now be purchased on Amazon and Walmart. The description notes that it's a "premium blend of savory spices with just the right amount of heat, adding our signature smoky flavor to your favorite dish." The bottle also cheekily claims to be "beaver-tested and beaver-approved." But is it really as "dam" good as the beaver would have you believe? I got my hands on my own bottle to find out. And after trying it with my own home-cooked foods, I decided whether it's truly worth all the hype.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
At first, I ordered my own bottle of Buc-ee's Original BBQ Sauce from Walmart. I didn't see it physically in stock at any stores near me around the Columbus, Ohio, area, so delivery was the next best option. However, after waiting quite a while, this bottle never came, and I had to turn to trusty Amazon to order a two-pack instead.
The sauce comes in 20-ounce bottles, and I decided to try it on a neutral base of baked chicken breast. I also dipped a handful of crinkle-cut fries into it for good measure and will shamelessly admit I couldn't resist a few finger-dip taste tests along the way. As I sampled it in all forms, I took note of its consistency and all the flavors it brought to the table. I wanted to see if it really was as savory and smoky as it says it is, and if it offers any more flavor in the way of sweetness or spice.
I additionally peeked at the ingredient list to see what was going on there — on the lookout for anything surprising or anything unwanted. The front of the bottle does reveal that the sauce is free from artificial preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup. It's also gluten-free. With all of this in mind, I made a decision on whether or not it's a sauce that's worth seeking out and adding to your online cart.
Taste test
I tried the sauce with the most neutral food option first: the baked chicken breast. I was immediately impressed. It was a classic shade of deep amber-brown, which poured out with a medium thickness and adhered well to the surface of the chicken. On the tongue, the first flavor note is an unmistakable tang followed by a strong punch of smokiness. It doesn't lead with a rich brown sugar sweetness the same way something like Sweet Baby Ray's would, but rather plays up more of the vinegar zestiness with lighter undertones of sweetness throughout. That would be the molasses and sugar popping up to say hi. Even with all this, though, I think my favorite part about this pairing was that, after letting the sauce cook onto the chicken, it soaked into the meat, making it seem like the chicken itself had a smoky quality to it.
If I had to categorize it, I'd say Buc-ee's product is like a cross between Carolina- and Kansas City-style barbecue sauces. This is interesting, as I thought it would fall more in line with a spicy and spice-heavy Texas barbecue sauce, seeing as the Lone Star State is where Buc-ee's originated.
The sauce performs just as well with chicken nuggets. It still carries that bright, vibrant flavor and just tastes like a quality product. I didn't see any red flags on the ingredient list either — just classic barbecue staples like tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, and spices.
Final thoughts
This sauce was worth the wait and the shipping woes. There's something about this Buc-ee's Original barbecue sauce that separates it from other store-bought barbecue sauces I've tried before. It has some flair to it, and I like that it doesn't just default to the overdone combo of sweet and smoky. Instead, it brought a variety of other flavors and sensations into the mix as well. It's just different enough to stand out but classic enough to appeal to a wide range of barbecue sauce preferences.
The sauce did a great job of elevating two different forms of chicken. Whether it was baked on or just served on the side as a dipping sauce, the flavor still came through in a big way. I also imagine that it would taste even better paired with something a bit more robust, like pork or brisket, and would double down on smokiness and savor.
My one small note is that I wish it cranked up the heat just one more notch. I think that would be the perfect finishing touch — like giving an already prize-winning pig a fresh coat of lipstick. But even without the extra spice, I would recommend it. It's beaver-approved, and I approve as well.
Price and availability
When I first went to buy it, the Buc-ee's Original BBQ Sauce was listed on Walmart's website as a delivery-only item. I bought my 20-ounce bottle for $8.95. However, I had also seen it listed on the website at a higher price — from $12.97 all the way up to $16.
If you're more of an Amazon shopper and you want to take advantage of that Prime shipping (like I eventually did), you can also find the same 20-ounce bottle of sauce on the marketplace, priced at $11.45 or at $21.89 for a two-pack of 20-ounce bottles. Smaller online retailers have it listed as well, including sites like Texas Snax and Johnny's Goods. Prices vary across the board, but the lowest I spotted was $5.95 through a site called Fox Snax. These prices are significantly higher than what you would find inside a real Buc-ee's location. One customer noted that the in-store price for the barbecue sauce is as low as $2.99. It's also important to note that although it's widely available online, the sauce doesn't seem to be popping up in person at grocery stores or other retailers just yet.
And the best news? Barbecue sauce isn't the only Buc-ee's product available for purchase outside of the travel center. You can also find Buc-ee's gear, along with snacks like Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and candy, listed on sites like Amazon and Walmart.