The Best Temperature For A Perfectly Cooked Medium-Rare Skirt Steak

While skirt steak used to be a less expensive butcher's cut, it's now gained popularity and is no longer a secret, nor is it particularly affordable these days. Given the rise in beef prices over the last five years, it's safe to say that you want to take extra care when cooking steaks so that you get the most for your hard-earned money. When it comes to skirt steak, we think it's best when cooked a perfect medium-rare. In fact, out of all our favorite tips for the best skirt steak, cooking it to a precise temperature may be the most important.

Skirt steaks are wonderful because they cook quickly and have a delicious amount of fat and marbling, although they are not generally as tender as other fattier cuts of beef like a ribeye. As such, the steaks are often used for fajitas or carne asada tacos, sliced for steak sandwiches, or even piled onto a hearty breakfast plate of steak and eggs. For most people, the ideal temperature for a skirt steak is 135 degrees Fahrenheit, as cooking it to medium or higher will usually result in a tough and chewy bite.

To ensure that the final temperature of a skirt steak never soars above 135 degrees Fahrenheit, it's imperative to let the meat cook to a temperature of at least 125 degrees Fahrenheit (but no higher than 130 degrees Fahrenheit), before removing it immediately from the grill or heat source. Although cooking a steak doesn't need to be a high-tech experience, using an instant-read digital meat thermometer is extremely helpful for home cooks wanting to reach an exact temperature or level of doneness.