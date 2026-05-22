Why Salads Are Eaten Before Meals

If you're following traditional dining etiquette in the U.S., you place the salad bowl on top of the dinner plate when setting the table. This allows diners to have a salad before the main meal. Even though these rules may seem arbitrary today, many of these traditions have practical reasoning behind them, including the habit of eating salad before a meal. In fact, there's even science supporting this one.

In France, salad is often eaten after a meal, but science might not be in their corner. Experts say that eating a salad before you get to the entree could help better manage your blood sugar. We already know a vegan diet may aid in this as well. Eating a high-fiber salad before your main course and any starchy sides like rice or pasta slows how quickly your stomach empties. That can reduce how quickly glucose enters your bloodstream.

People with diabetes tend to be more aware of blood sugar spikes than others, but it's beneficial for everyone to understand how they work and affect the body. When the absorption of glucose is consistent, your energy levels are more stable. People used to call them sugar highs, and if you have ever experienced a spike with a crash afterward, you understand how this works. Instead of having that crash, eating a meal with the salad first and the starches at the end makes for more balanced glucose absorption. The benefits of this include reduced cravings later, better metabolic health, and even weight loss.