Why Salad Is Typically Eaten After Dinner In France
"Fancy dinner" is, most of the time, code for French cuisine, and there are pretty good reasons for this. The country's incredibly rich food heritage makes it a natural authority on all things fine dining — and, by extension, table manners, too. If you're trying to learn how to eat like a born-and-raised French diner, here's an etiquette curveball: Unlike American restaurants that start with salad, the French serve their greens after the main course.
The French actually have some pretty smart reasons for this. Supposedly, having raw veggies after a big, protein-heavy meal (like a cassoulet or a bouillabaisse) helps your body digest everything better. The salad will often come drizzled with a bit of vinaigrette, too, which is thought to kick your digestive system into gear, so you won't feel stuffed just after the entree. And, last but not least, the fresh veggies should act as a scrubber for your taste buds, clearing away the lingering flavors from the main course just in time for the cheese board or dessert to make an entrance.
All this talk about salad timing sounds pretty straightforward. Let's get real for a minute, though — is there actually any science backing up this tradition, or is it just one of those "that's how we've always done it" kind of things?
What does the science say?
Unsurprisingly, there's not much research out there about whether eating your salad before or after dinner makes any real difference to your digestion. However, Cristina Hoyt, a nutritionist speaking to PhillyVoice, notes that your digestion system "wakes" slowly as you eat. So, following that logic, it's probably better to eat an easy-to-digest salad first rather than tucking into something protein-laden right away. However, she also mentioned that there shouldn't be any harm if you decide to switch things around French style.
Here's where it gets interesting, though. A study in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found that when people start their meal with salad, they tend to fill up on all those fiber-rich veggies and eat less of their main course. This would be great if you're watching your calories, but if you'd like to enjoy the entire meal from beginning to end, the French way might be best.
All in all, there's no solid proof that one way is better than the other. So, if you do decide to try the French way of eating salad, think of it more as adopting a custom rather than following a scientific rule. The most important thing is enjoying those fresh-and-dressed veggies, whether they kick off your dinner or wrap it up doesn't matter much. Bon appétit!