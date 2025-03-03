Why Salad Is Typically Eaten After Dinner In France

"Fancy dinner" is, most of the time, code for French cuisine, and there are pretty good reasons for this. The country's incredibly rich food heritage makes it a natural authority on all things fine dining — and, by extension, table manners, too. If you're trying to learn how to eat like a born-and-raised French diner, here's an etiquette curveball: Unlike American restaurants that start with salad, the French serve their greens after the main course.

The French actually have some pretty smart reasons for this. Supposedly, having raw veggies after a big, protein-heavy meal (like a cassoulet or a bouillabaisse) helps your body digest everything better. The salad will often come drizzled with a bit of vinaigrette, too, which is thought to kick your digestive system into gear, so you won't feel stuffed just after the entree. And, last but not least, the fresh veggies should act as a scrubber for your taste buds, clearing away the lingering flavors from the main course just in time for the cheese board or dessert to make an entrance.

All this talk about salad timing sounds pretty straightforward. Let's get real for a minute, though — is there actually any science backing up this tradition, or is it just one of those "that's how we've always done it" kind of things?