Give Ramen A Flavorful Kick With This Simple Seasoning Addition

A bowl of ramen is filled with warmth and comfort, whether store-bought or homemade. Dressing up your favorite recipe or packaged ramen with added seasonings and ingredients easily takes a basic version of the noodle soup to the next level, but there's one blend of spices you might be overlooking. While associated with Mexican cuisine, you've probably never thought of adding Tajín to your ramen, but you definitely should.

The basic composition of Tajín seasoning is a mixture of savory salt, tangy lime, and chile peppers, which delivers a mild but manageable profile of spice and sourness. It's often sprinkled over fruits like watermelon and cucumber or shaken atop savory proteins to add a lively and tangy kick. Keeping this in mind, mixing Tajín into your ramen is an obvious choice.

Adding Tajín to your ramen is relatively simple and can be done a few different ways, depending on how much of the seasoning you want in your soup. If you're preparing a packaged ramen, you can add a shake of Tajín along with the spice packet or toss out the provided packet and choose your favorite seasonings, including Tajín. This works particularly well with spicy, cheesy Korean instant ramen, but you can certainly get creative with all your favorite styles of ramen that might benefit from a helping of the mouthwatering spices.