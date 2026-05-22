Ina Garten Avoids Buying These 2 Store-Bought Staples (Here's Why)

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The Barefoot Contessa is famous for her "store-bought is fine" dogma. Home cooks of all creeds can appreciate her Everyman approach to good food made accessible. However, there are two exceptions to her rule: Ina Garten won't touch store-bought lime juice or chicken stock. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show," Garten shares that chicken stock should only be purchased from the grocery store "if you have to — but homemade chicken stock is really good." The chef's stance on store-bought lime juice, however, is less lenient. "Fresh lime juice only!" she tells Colbert. "You can't buy it anywhere!"

Pre-squeezed bottled lime juice isn't just an inferior product, flavor-wise. It also typically contains added preservatives and sugars that majorly stunt the ingredient's tart, acidic taste (not to mention excess exposure to microplastics in those kitschy, lime-shaped bottles). Considering how low-prep-work fresh limes are to juice, it's a corner not worth cutting. Word to the wise: On average, foodies can expect to get roughly 2 tablespoons of juice and 2 teaspoons of zest from a single lime. There's even a lime-cutting hack that helps ensure maximum juicing action, so epicures on a budget can feel good about shelling out for fresh limes over their less-flavorful, pre-squeezed counterparts. If you cook with lime juice fairly regularly, it might be worth investing in a dedicated citrus squeezer (like this one by Zulay Kitchen, currently $15.99 on Amazon with a lifetime warranty) to get the most out of your produce.