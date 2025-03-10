One Step Makes Store-Bought Stock Taste Like It's Been Simmering For Hours

Making a delicious stock from scratch takes a fair bit of time. The good news is boxes of store-bought stock can save the day when you're in a pinch. Yet, while ready-made options offer a burst of savory flavor, they tend to lack dimension. Given that stock is a gustatory building block in so many recipes, this can be problematic unless measures are taken to revamp its lackluster profile. Luckily, mimicking the richly nuanced taste of a homemade (read: lengthy-simmered) stock is easy with a handful of flavorful and fragrant aromatics.

Stock is, essentially, made by simmering bones in water, which means it can risk blandness. With the help of aromatics, however, the liquid can be transformed tenfold. Intended to enhance depth by boosting flavors and fragrance, aromatics can include any medley of vegetables. Regardless of whether they're worked into a poultry, beef, or seafood-based stock, a serving of fresh and bright aromatics can heighten complexity and even balance the liquid's intensely savory profile.

Not sure which aromatics prove best? Amplify umami with savory garlic, woodsy mushroom, earthy onions, shallots, or leeks. Otherwise, add sweetness with carrots, parsnips, or red peppers. To instead give stock spice, toss in zesty jalapeño or fiery bird's eye chiles. But don't stop there. Anything from grassy celery to licorice-flavored fennel, citrusy lemongrass, or peppery ginger can jazz up stock. Just be sure to steer clear of bitter veggies like cabbage or cauliflower, as they can overpower stock, throwing off flavors.