Where To Find America's Only Guinness Breweries

For most folks, Guinness means one thing above all others: that unmistakably dark, ruby-red pint with a creamy head, smooth roasted flavor, and slow "surge and settle" that's part of the Guinness Draught experience. The brand's roots go back to 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease for St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, Ireland, little knowing its beer would one day be brewed in about 50 other countries — one of which drinks more of the beer than its home country.

Sadly, the Guinness brewery map is much smaller in the U.S., with only two breweries in the Baltimore, Maryland, and Chicago, Illinois, areas. They're known as the Open Gate Brewery locations, a nod to the longtime experimental Open Gate Brewery in Dublin. The American sister sites are likewise designed with what the company calls a "spirit of exploration and discovery," merging classic and modern styles and ingredients.

Guinness tried brewing in the U.S. decades ago. They operated a brewery in Long Island City, New York, from 1949 until 1954, hoping that Americans who spent time in Europe during World War II would crave darker stouts. That didn't happen, at least back then. Today, the Baltimore and Chicago breweries walk on the wild side compared to what's considered traditional Guinness beers, and they're helmed by well-versed American craft brewers who have created a revolving door of beer programs.