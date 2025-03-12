The One Country That Drinks Even More Guinness Than Ireland
For some, "black gold" may conjure up ideas of striking oil. But for beer lovers it can refer to a nice cold glass of Guinness. The creamy stout, marked by its dark color, velvety head, and rich flavor, is a pub staple all across the world. However, the company was founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1759, when entrepreneur Arthur Guinness famously signed a 9,000 year lease on a brewery at St. James's Gate. Some would say it's the pride of Dublin, and it even boasts a harp logo to represent its Irish heritage. So, of course, it wouldn't be a stretch to guess that the beer has its largest market in its home country.
Though plenty of Guinness gets consumed in Ireland, one nation actually out-drinks the Emerald Isle when it comes to this particular type of beer: Great Britain. As of 2022, the British reportedly threw back around 2.2 million pints of Guinness a day. In 2020, the former head of Diageo, the corporation that owns Guinness, revealed at a press conference that "one in 10 pints sold in London is Guinness" (via The Drinks Business). By the end of 2024, Guinness was indeed the top-selling beer by volume in the United Kingdom, per CNN. In fact, the drink is so popular in Britain that there were even fears about a shortage last year around the holidays.
Nigeria's love for Guinness also knows no bounds
Great Britain's proximity to the birthplace of the beloved beer, combined with its iconic pub culture, makes its high Guinness consumption understandable. But interestingly enough, there is another nation whose love for the stout has rivaled Ireland's in the past. That is none other than Nigeria.
Nigeria's unique connection to the brand can be traced back to 1962, when the very first Guinness brewery outside of Ireland and the United Kingdom was opened in Lagos. Guinness can now arguably be considered part of its national identity. However, the beverage enjoyed by Nigerian beer lovers isn't quite the same as the one you'll find in Ireland, the U.K., or even the United States. Their Guinness iteration of choice is the Foreign Extra Stout, which is not made with barley, but rather maize, sorghum, and yeast, all sourced locally.
The flavor of the Nigerian-produced tipple is often described as sweeter, richer, and less bitter than the standard stout (and if you ask a Nigerian, it's better all around). Of course, whether you order up a Guinness in London or Lagos, you'll always be getting a small taste of Ireland in your glass.