The One Country That Drinks Even More Guinness Than Ireland

For some, "black gold" may conjure up ideas of striking oil. But for beer lovers it can refer to a nice cold glass of Guinness. The creamy stout, marked by its dark color, velvety head, and rich flavor, is a pub staple all across the world. However, the company was founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1759, when entrepreneur Arthur Guinness famously signed a 9,000 year lease on a brewery at St. James's Gate. Some would say it's the pride of Dublin, and it even boasts a harp logo to represent its Irish heritage. So, of course, it wouldn't be a stretch to guess that the beer has its largest market in its home country.

Though plenty of Guinness gets consumed in Ireland, one nation actually out-drinks the Emerald Isle when it comes to this particular type of beer: Great Britain. As of 2022, the British reportedly threw back around 2.2 million pints of Guinness a day. In 2020, the former head of Diageo, the corporation that owns Guinness, revealed at a press conference that "one in 10 pints sold in London is Guinness" (via The Drinks Business). By the end of 2024, Guinness was indeed the top-selling beer by volume in the United Kingdom, per CNN. In fact, the drink is so popular in Britain that there were even fears about a shortage last year around the holidays.