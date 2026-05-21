Since 1966, This Utah-Based Buffet Chain Draws Crowds For Its Made-From-Scratch Comfort Foods

Regional restaurants carry a vibe that's hard to explain; you just know it when you feel it. It's like sitting down to supper in your own dining room, especially when it's a place you frequent. There's a buffet-style restaurant chain in Utah called Chuck-A-Rama that's been fostering that home-away-from-home persona across the state since 1966. The food carries an aura of homey made-from-scratch goodness, with piled-high buffet bins beckoning like your Aunt Betty holding a warm apple crisp (which Chuck-A-Rama does actually serve).

Family-friendly dining is at the core of this 11-restaurant chain traversing Utah from Bountiful to Logan, St. George, Salt Lake City, Provo, and more, plus Idaho locations in Boise and Idaho Falls. Even the name nods to an old-fashioned ethos, with "Chuck" coming from the old chuckwagon cooking tradition on long cattle drives, and the "-rama" part inspired by Scout-O-Rama, a Boy Scout event holding a soft spot for one of the original owners.

This buffet chain landed on our list of 12 Utah chains everyone should know about, not just for the vibe, but for the food itself. We're talking endless plates of hot entrees, carved meats, soups, salads, rolls, desserts, drinks, and even a bountiful breakfast buffet featuring, depending on the day and time, biscuits and gravy and the restaurant's renowned sticky buns. Collectively, the classic roots and wide range of tasty foods are what keep customers coming back.