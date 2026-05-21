Since 1966, This Utah-Based Buffet Chain Draws Crowds For Its Made-From-Scratch Comfort Foods
Regional restaurants carry a vibe that's hard to explain; you just know it when you feel it. It's like sitting down to supper in your own dining room, especially when it's a place you frequent. There's a buffet-style restaurant chain in Utah called Chuck-A-Rama that's been fostering that home-away-from-home persona across the state since 1966. The food carries an aura of homey made-from-scratch goodness, with piled-high buffet bins beckoning like your Aunt Betty holding a warm apple crisp (which Chuck-A-Rama does actually serve).
Family-friendly dining is at the core of this 11-restaurant chain traversing Utah from Bountiful to Logan, St. George, Salt Lake City, Provo, and more, plus Idaho locations in Boise and Idaho Falls. Even the name nods to an old-fashioned ethos, with "Chuck" coming from the old chuckwagon cooking tradition on long cattle drives, and the "-rama" part inspired by Scout-O-Rama, a Boy Scout event holding a soft spot for one of the original owners.
This buffet chain landed on our list of 12 Utah chains everyone should know about, not just for the vibe, but for the food itself. We're talking endless plates of hot entrees, carved meats, soups, salads, rolls, desserts, drinks, and even a bountiful breakfast buffet featuring, depending on the day and time, biscuits and gravy and the restaurant's renowned sticky buns. Collectively, the classic roots and wide range of tasty foods are what keep customers coming back.
More about the vibe and food
Chuck-A-Rama is a serve-yourself buffet with stations spread around the dining room, instead of a single cafeteria line. The company shifted years ago to a "scatter system," with different themed food areas where diners move freely. It's almost unfathomable how many choices are brimming from streaming bins and bowls, perched on plates, and flowing from beverage dispensers.
Daily entrees include fried chicken, carved roast beef or ham, mac & cheese, homestyle cornbread, and mashed potatoes served alongside house gravies. Another heart- and belly-warming option is the kettle-roasted turkey cooked in a Dutch oven with red potatoes, carrots, and onions. Accompaniments start with the salad bar and move on to things like "homemade" potato or pasta salads, coleslaw, broccoli or carrot salads, and lime Jell-O. A local favorite is Chuck-A-Rama's version of Acini Di Pepe, also known as Frog Eye Salad, with tiny acini di pepe pasta, marshmallows, coconut, mandarin oranges, and sweet citrus whipped cream. Cozy hot soups often include cream of spinach, beef-and-barley, chicken fiesta, and others. And themed nights feature cuisine such as Mexican, Italian, Asian, Barbecue, and Seafood.
Then there's the bakery/dessert spread, filled with made-daily rolls, scones, sticky buns, cookies, honey butter, and from-scratch berry jam. Desserts include rice pudding, apple crisp, Oreo cake, German chocolate cake, brownies, ice cream with toppings, and more. The bread pudding made from in-house rolls soaked in creamy custard with raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, and caramel drizzles is another highlight.
Here's what customers have to say
For everyday diners, Chuck-A-Rama's biggest appeal might be its predictability, a place where grandparents, picky-eater kids, and fried-chicken lovers can eat on their own terms while still communing together. That multigenerational appeal has propelled them through six decades of cooking and eating by devoted Utahns.
In a recent Reddit thread asking whether Chuck-A-Rama is worth visiting, several commenters framed it as a childhood memory, with one saying they went often as a kid and still enjoy it decades later. Another remembers loading up on fried scones with honey butter, soda, and soft-serve ice cream, while others praised specific strengths, including the salad bar, the fried chicken, the rolls, cookies, and recurring themed meals.
Negative comments are just as candid, which is helpful for potential diners trying to set expectations. Some Reddit users called the food underwhelming, said it was no longer worth the price, or compared it unfavorably with other casual chains. A few were harsher, joking about the restaurant's older crowd or saying they had not chosen to eat there in years. Taken together, the comments suggest that Chuck-A-Rama is best approached for what it is: A hearty, old-school buffet with comfort-food variety, family nostalgia, and plenty of loyal fans, but not necessarily the place to expect a cutting-edge dining experience.
To get the most out of any buffet experience, check out these 15 mistakes when eating at a buffet
and the 13 best buffets in the U.S. under $25.