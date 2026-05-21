The Mistake To Avoid When Pan-Roasting Duck Breast, According To An Expert

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Duck breast doesn't grace our tables in the way that chicken or turkey does, the price and the richness making it more of a special occasion meat. As such, home cooks might not be familiar with the best way to prepare it, often ending up with a result that's either chewy or dry. Pan-roasting duck breast will give you the best level of control, but it needs to be done right. Turning to an expert for advice, Tasting Table spoke with Garrett Brower, Chef de Cuisine of Bresca in Washington, D.C. about where people go wrong when cooking duck.

In this exclusive interview Brower explained, "A common mistake I see at home is pan-roasting a duck breast with too high heat, so that the thick layer of fat doesn't render completely before the flesh is cooked beautifully." Duck doesn't need to be cooked all the way through like chicken, but he underlines that it does take time for fat to render out. Brower continues, "A beautiful pan-roasted duck breast will be medium-rare to medium (preference depending), with a crispy shell of skin nearly in contact with the flesh. If we don't take our time, and use a pan that is too hot, a thick layer of chewy fat will remain between the flesh and skin."

Duck breast should be added to a cold pan, skin-side down, then placed over medium-low heat. Don't be tempted to turn the heat up to get some color on the skin — this will develop with time. Another mistake you're probably making when searing duck is moving it too quickly. You'll need leave the duck breast to cook without flipping it for around 15 to 20 minutes.