11 Orange Wines To Try If You Like Rosé

Call it orange, amber, or skin-contact wine, the term has a range of reactions depending on who you talk to. Some people can't get enough, some wonder when wine started being made with oranges, and others assert it's just not for them. No matter what category you fit into, the wide range of orange wines means there's probably something you'll like if you're willing to give it a try.

Orange wine is made by vinifying white wine grapes following the same process as red wine. Since color pigments are found in grape skins, leaving them in contact with the juice results in a color transfer to the wine. On the flip side, rosé is made by briefly leaving red wine grape skins in contact with the juice. Wines that are macerated on the skins for a longer period usually have a darker hue than those with a shorter duration, though this can also vary depending on the characteristics of particular grape skins.

Whereas wines that are in contact with the skins for a longer duration may display characteristics that consumers find harder to adjust to, other orange wines are more subtle in their presentation. In fact, if you enjoy rosé wine, which is made similarly, then chances are you will like many versions of orange wine. If you're looking to try orange wine and usually opt for rosé, pick up one of these bottles.