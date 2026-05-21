The Iconic Texas BBQ Appetizer That Gives 'Twinkies' A Whole New Meaning
Everything is bigger in Texas, and no phrase applies more to Texas BBQ. You can find some of the best regional barbecue at countless joints around the Lone Star State, serving up massive platters of ribs, sausage, and perhaps their most famous protein, brisket. And the iconic Texas BBQ appetizer that lives up to the Texas-size motto while showcasing Texas brisket is known as a Texas Twinkie. A far cry from the packaged Hostess cake snack, the only thing the Texas twinkie has in common is that it's a stuffed appetizer.
A Texas twinkie is essentially a brisket-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper. Texas Twinkies first appeared on the menu at Hutchin's BBQ in McKinney, Texas, in 2014. According to owner Tim Hutchins, the appetizer idea came about as a way to use up leftover brisket. Hutchin's BBQ's Texas Twinkies feature extra-large jalapeños that have been stripped of their seeds and pith and stuffed with chopped, beautifully marbled brisket and cream cheese, all wrapped in thick-cut bacon and finished with a sweet barbecue sauce glaze. What makes the Texas Twinkies even more decadent is that they are slow-smoked for hours in the smoker, infusing a smokiness to the savory bacon while making the pepper and stuffing melt-in-your-mouth tender. Plus, in true Texas fashion, a giant Texas Twinkie could almost be a meal in and of itself. After the Texas Twinkie debuted at Hutchin's BBQ, other Texas BBQ joints followed suit, and now it's a popular Texas favorite on many menus.
Make your own Texas Twinkies at home
Leftover brisket isn't a problem exclusive to BBQ joints. You're bound to have leftover brisket after you've smoked your own at home. And you can utilize your own backyard smoker to repurpose brisket into Texas Twinkies.
Making them Texas-sized by buying extra large jalapeños is important if you're going to stuff them with brisket and cream cheese. Better still, you should reserve leftover brisket with bits of bark for the ultimate flavor bomb. The bark on BBQ brisket or any protein refers to the blackened crust surrounding the roast. It's smoky, fatty, and incredibly well-spiced from whichever spice rub you've coated on before you threw the brisket in the smoker. Thick-cut bacon is also essential to withstand a long cooking time, as thinner strips might disintegrate, sabotaging the structural integrity of the popper.
Many Texas Twinkie recipes blend cream cheese with shredded cheddar cheese for a sharp, savory upgrade that'll stand up to the robust flavor of the brisket. After combining the mixture, slice jalapeños down the middle vertically, spreading the flesh to scrape out the seeds before stuffing them with the brisket and cheese mix. Wrap thick-cut bacon around them, securing the bacon with a toothpick and placing them on a baking sheet or grill rack. Then place them in your smoker for 40 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. When you take them out, you can brush them with your favorite brand of barbecue sauce.