The Iconic Texas BBQ Appetizer That Gives 'Twinkies' A Whole New Meaning

Everything is bigger in Texas, and no phrase applies more to Texas BBQ. You can find some of the best regional barbecue at countless joints around the Lone Star State, serving up massive platters of ribs, sausage, and perhaps their most famous protein, brisket. And the iconic Texas BBQ appetizer that lives up to the Texas-size motto while showcasing Texas brisket is known as a Texas Twinkie. A far cry from the packaged Hostess cake snack, the only thing the Texas twinkie has in common is that it's a stuffed appetizer.

A Texas twinkie is essentially a brisket-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper. Texas Twinkies first appeared on the menu at Hutchin's BBQ in McKinney, Texas, in 2014. According to owner Tim Hutchins, the appetizer idea came about as a way to use up leftover brisket. Hutchin's BBQ's Texas Twinkies feature extra-large jalapeños that have been stripped of their seeds and pith and stuffed with chopped, beautifully marbled brisket and cream cheese, all wrapped in thick-cut bacon and finished with a sweet barbecue sauce glaze. What makes the Texas Twinkies even more decadent is that they are slow-smoked for hours in the smoker, infusing a smokiness to the savory bacon while making the pepper and stuffing melt-in-your-mouth tender. Plus, in true Texas fashion, a giant Texas Twinkie could almost be a meal in and of itself. After the Texas Twinkie debuted at Hutchin's BBQ, other Texas BBQ joints followed suit, and now it's a popular Texas favorite on many menus.