8 Magic Spoon Protein Cereals, Ranked

If you turn in any which direction, you may feel bombarded with protein-infused foods and drinks. It would be impossible to try every option out there, but I've certainly worked my way through quite a lot of them — whether it's soda, coffee, granola, or chips. This time around, I wanted to get a feel for Magic Spoon's protein cereal selection, which is based on casein and whey protein. The cereals I tried have between 12 and 14 grams of protein and 0 to 3 grams of sugar per serving. I tried eight, but the company has other offerings and even limited or seasonal options, if you're interested in eating other flavors.

I tend to snack on a lot of nice cereals dry, so having a tasty cereal without the creaminess of milk to distract from it is an important factor for me. However, I tried them with milk as well. Ultimately, my ranking is based on the overall flavor of the cereal: which ones were the most flavorful and interesting (with or without milk), which ones offered what the flavor said it would, and which ones should be skipped altogether. Get your spoon and bowl ready (or mug, if you're like me).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.