19 Grilled Vegetable Recipes That Might Steal The Show

Some people think of vegetables solely as side dishes, as accompaniments to the usually meaty main course. But those people aren't truly appreciating all that veggies have to offer. When they're treated with as much love and care as you usually assign to protein, they can absolutely become the star of your plate. One method we particularly love for super-flavorful vegetables? Grilling. Grilling can absolutely transform bland vegetables into a top-notch dish — and you can even make it the center of your plate.

We've collected some of the best grilled vegetable recipes in our library so you can try some of your favorite vegetables in all their grilled, charred glory. Once you start cooking veg this way, you may just realize that you want to work it into your diet more. From grilled corn on the cob to grilled asparagus and beyond, these recipes might just change the way you grill from here on out.