I Made Alton Brown And Ina Garten's Mac And Cheese Recipes. One Bowl Should Be Your Next Go-To Option

Whether it's in a big tray on Thanksgiving, cooked right from the box, or served in a skillet at an upscale restaurant, nothing may be more versatile — or more comforting — than mac and cheese. Some families have recipes passed down through generations, like those with one secret ingredient they won't tell to a soul. From the seasonings to the cheeses to the pasta, mac and cheese is a perfect canvas for customization. Over the years, countless chefs have tried their hand at developing versions of the classic dish.

Now, two American culinary icons — Ina Garten and Alton Brown — have released their own takes on mac and cheese, so I tested them side by side to see how they shaped up against one another. With different cheeses, sauce bases, and breadcrumbs, they each had a unique flavor and texture profile. Yet both recipes connected back to the core qualities of a good mac and cheese.

To be clear up front, both dishes were delicious, and I'd easily make them again. However, after having bite after bite and multiple helpings of cheesy goodness, one distinct winner emerged. Read on to find out which celebrity Mac and cheese recipe to make at your next family party.